Shareholders of Oman Insurance Company P.S.C., UAE (OIC), a leading regional composite insurance provider have approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 12th April 2022, the distribution of 20% cash dividends totaling AED 92.4 million for the financial year ended 31st December 2021. This would translate to a 6.7% annual dividend yield for 2021 (based on a share price of AED 3.0 as of 11th April 2022).

This reflects Oman Insurance’s resilience, sustainable profitable growth, cash-flow generation ability and strong financial strength with a very strong solvency ratio at 268% (minimum capital requirement 100%). This solvency ratio of 268% is after considering 2021 cash dividend of 20% recently approved by AGM.

About Oman Insurance

Oman Insurance Company (P.S.C.) was established in 1975 and is one of the leading insurance providers in the Middle East. Oman Insurance Company has operations across all emirates in the UAE as well as in Oman and Turkey. Oman Insurance provides a wide range of insurance solutions for individuals and enterprises in Life, Medical and General insurance. With a gross written premium of AED 3.54 billion in 2021, the UAE insurer is rated ‘A’ by AM Best, ‘A-’ by Standard & Poor’s and ‘A2’ by Moody’s. Additional information about Oman Insurance can be found at www.omaninsurance.ae

