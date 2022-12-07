EMEA: Effie, the global forum that exists to champion the most effective agencies and brands around the world, has awarded Ogilvy agencies from across Europe for highly impactful, creative campaigns. At this year’s Effie Europe, Ogilvy the world’s leading creative network has swept up a total of 7 awards, including 3 Golds. Ogilvy has also secured the much-coveted title of Effie Europe Agency of the Year, demonstrating the Ogilvy network’s unstinting focus on creative effectiveness.

Ogilvy offices across 4 markets were awarded, and Golds were presented to Ogilvy Berlin for Media Strategy & Idea with Milka’s (Mondelez) ‘Tender Words’, Ogilvy Spain for Best of Europe, FMCG, for their work with Cruzcampo’s (Heineken) ‘Heavily Accented’ and Ogilvy Greece for Best of Europe, Positive Change with Lacta’s (Mondelez) ‘Don’t Ever Leave Me’.

The winners are reflective of Ogilvy’s mission to inspire brands and people to impact the world – They are campaigns that drove deep engagement and extensive conversation, playing into societal challenges or cultural truths, with significant brand and sales impact as a result.

“The Effie Europe Awards helps us to prove that creative ideas, as shortcut solutions to big brand challenges, can drive disproportionate impact. In the current economic climate, when communication budgets need to work even harder, it’s especially important that we, as an industry, can prove the commercial value of what we do.” says Patou Nuytemans, CEO EMEA, Ogilvy. “I am also especially pleased to see our commitment to borderless creativity – or great ideas that happen at the intersection of things such as culture and innovation, or entertainment and societal challenges, recognized. In addition to creative and strategic excellence, our collaboration across countries and capabilities is our network’s biggest strength.”

Stephan Vogel, Chief Creative Officer, EMEA Ogilvy adds “Great work. For big brands. With this creative mantra we drive success for our clients. How wonderful it is to see that work that is awarded for outstanding creativity is also delivering extraordinary results. Congratulations to our passionate teams and our brave clients. It’s true partnerships like the ones we have with Mondelez and Heineken Spain that make all the difference.”

The full list of awarded campaigns is as follows:

3 GOLD EFFIES

Media Strategy & Idea: Milka (Mondelez), Tender Words, Ogilvy Berlin

Best of Europe, FMCG: Cruzcampo (Heineken), Heavily Accented, Ogilvy Spain

Best of Europe, Positive Change: Lacta (Mondelez), Don’t Ever Leave Me, Ogilvy Greece

3 SILVER EFFIES

FMCG: Milka (Mondelez), Tender Tastes Better, Ogilvy Berlin

Best of Europe, Positive Change: Cruzcampo (Heineken), Heavily Accented, Ogilvy Spain

Best of Europe, Media Strategy & Idea: Lacta (Mondelez), Don’t Ever Leave Me, Ogilvy Greece

1 BRONZE EFFIE

Positive Change Europe: Social Good - Non profit: NRG Radio & Pink, Mix4Boobs, Ogilvy & Social.Lab Belgium

1 FINALIST

Retail: IKEA, #IKEAChangeMake, Ogilvy & Social.Lab Belgium

-Ends-

About Ogilvy

Ogilvy inspires brands and people to impact the world. We have been creating iconic, culture-changing, value-driving ideas for clients since David Ogilvy founded the company in 1948. We continue building on that rich legacy through our borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities. Our experts in Advertising, Experience, Public Relations, Health, and Consulting work fluidly across 131 offices in 93 countries to bring forth world-class creative solutions for our clients. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contacts: Danni Plant / danni.plant@ogilvy.com