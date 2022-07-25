Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) recently introduced its Service Ambassadors Programme to enhance customers’ in-branch experience. The Service Ambassadors will be the first point of contact for customers visiting select OAB branches. They will seek to understand customers’ banking requirements and deliver the highest quality of service to ensure customers are supported and assisted throughout their branch journey.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, Rashad Al Shaikh, Head of the Retail Banking Division at OAB, said, “Fostering a customer-centric approach and a holistic experience falls under one of the key pillars of our transformational strategy. By enhancing the quality of services extended to all of our customers, we strive to increase our opportunities for success and excellence. With this in mind, we have made prudent efforts in choosing suitable talents from within the Bank to represent us as Service Ambassadors across our branch network. They will be present within select branches as the first point of contact to support customers and are well-versed in answering any enquiries that customers may have, including those related to the Bank’s products and services, transactions and more. This step will enrich the efficiency of the Bank’s operations and will also encourage familiarity as soon as customers enter the branch.”

The Service Ambassadors were given extensive training to help them prepare and develop their communication and customer service skills, as per global best practices. They were also provided with comprehensive information related to OAB’s products and services to help them get accustomed to typical queries posed by customers. Furthermore, the Service Ambassadors will support branch staff by directing customers to the respective service provider, effectively facilitating the implementation of customer transactions across OAB banking platforms and spreading awareness of the Bank’s digital channels.

OAB has a rich and proud history as one of the first financial institutions to be established in the Sultanate. Today, the OAB Group operates a nationwide network of 48 conventional branches and 145 conventional ATMs locations across the Sultanate. OAB provides a complete range of financial products and services through its OAB Online App. Customers can now digitally benefit from several other services, directly from the convenience of their mobile phones.

