Over 100 participants and 60 junior athletes participated in this year’s edition of the race

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) hosted the UAE’s first and only indoor triathlon and aquathlon event at the campus’ Competition Pool and Indoor Track and saw more than 100 participants take part in the event.

Participants swam 250m in an open-water style format and hit the bike segment on the indoor smart trainers for an absolute threshold 5km all-out effort. Finally, they headed to the 200m Indoor Track for a 1.1km run to the finish line.

This is part of NYUAD’s contribution to the wider efforts towards transforming the emirate into one of the world’s most active cities and inspire UAE residents to lead active and healthier lifestyles. The event was organized as part of the community events leading up to The World Triathlon Championship Finals, which will be hosted, for the first time in the region, in Abu Dhabi from November 23-26, 2022.

