The NYUAD student will enroll in Peking University master’s program in China Studies with preferred research areas in politics and international relations

The Yenching Academy program combines Eastern and Western perspectives to analyze Chinese society and culture



Abu Dhabi: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Class of 2024 Abdulla Saeed AlHemeiri is the first Emirati to receive a scholarship to Yenching Academy of Peking University. AlHemeiri will pursue the university’s master’s program in China Studies with a research area in the country’s politics and international relations, commencing in September this year, and marking him as the ninth Yenching scholar from NYUAD.

The Youth of Excellence Scheme is an initiative managed by China’s Ministry of Education. The fully funded scholarship is granted to international students who intend to continue their studies in China. Academic achievement, leadership potential, international experience, and long-term goals are all considered while evaluating candidates.

AlHemeiri has earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Research & Public Policy, and Political Science at NYUAD. He is actively involved in international and foreign affairs institutions of the UAE, such as serving as an analyst at the UAE Embassy in Beijing and UAE Consulate in New York. He is currently conducting research on China’s energy diplomacy in the Arabian Gulf. In addition, AlHemeiri is also a current Planning Board Member at the China-Gulf Forum, NYUAD’s student-led forum that tackles the intricacies of the relations between the two regions.

Commenting on the opportunity, AlHemeiri stated: “Both the UAE and China have seen rapid economic growth in a short period, revealing profound similarities in work ethic and visions. While working at the UAE Embassy in Beijing, I witnessed firsthand the immense potential for bilateral collaboration, and I have become increasingly convinced of the possibilities for joint ventures such as energy projects and transportation systems in the Gulf region. Cultivating stronger ties between the two countries has been the cornerstone of my academic journey thus far, and the curriculum at Yenching Academy, coupled with hands-on experiences, will be crucial in broadening my understanding of China’s growth and its approach towards international cooperation.”

In addition to core compulsory courses across a range of topics, the Yenching Academy also organizes field studies to gain a great understanding of China’s culture, economy, and sociopolitical environment. Founded on the objective of encouraging global connections and discourse, the Academy is a fully financed residential program that offers a diverse range of multidisciplinary courses on China across broadly defined subjects of the humanities and social sciences. NYUAD is one of 69 partner universities in the world, and the only one in the Middle East.

The scholarship brings together young people who have the potential to lead and develop in their areas in an intensive learning environment where they may study China and its position in the world, encompassing the past, present, and future. The Academy hopes to develop a new generation of global citizens who have a comprehensive view of China and its place in the world.

Aside from his academic achievements, AlHemeiri is a Jiu Jitsu fighter with multiple international medals from the United States and France. He has also authored a soon-to-be-published Arabic book titled The Lost Desert Kingdom.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.