Cairo - The National Reading Programme (NRP), affiliated to the Emirate's Research Science Institute (RSI), announced the beginning of the first and second rounds of qualifiers of the “Intellectual Student” competition, starting from the second week of April, for a duration of three weeks. This comes within NRP’s message towards encouraging school and Al-Azhar institutes’ students to read, in a way that reinforces Egypt’s cultural leadership complying with the state's vision 2030.

The first round of qualifiers is scheduled to happen across schools and Al-Azhar institutes, starting the beginning of the second week of April, while the second round will take place across Al-Azhar/ educational directorates in the last week of April. In both rounds, one student from each of the four categories will be nominated for the next round.

The “Intellectual Student” competition encompasses four categories. Students between the first to third year in primary schools come in the first category, followed by students between the fourth to sixth year in the second category, then students between the first to third year in preparatory schools in the third category, and finally the fourth category including high school students.

Moreover, the National Reading Programme (NRP) held four-day training courses for a total of 1,454 referees, Arabic language specialists and library experts, from the Ministry of Education and Al-Azhar nationwide. Allowing them to become eligible to further train 36,350 referees, with the aim of ensuring fair arbitration among the contestants.

It is noteworthy, NRP is a 10-year sustainable competing project that aims at encouraging Egyptian kids and youths to embrace critical creative functional reading, enabling them to acquire, apply and produce new knowledge towards a community that learns, thinks and innovates. NRP is supported by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and Al Azhar Al Sharif.

About National Reading Programme:

It’s a sustainable competing project that aims at encouraging Egyptian kids and youths to embrace critical creative functional reading, enabling them to acquire, apply and produce new knowledge towards a community that learns, thinks and innovates. The programme also targets thriving with Arabic language. NRP is sponsored by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Culture, Egyptian Knowledge Bank and Al Azhar Al Sharif. According to an initial plan, the project will continue for ten years, with half a billion Egyptian pounds investment, divided into EGP 50 million each year.

About Emirate's Research Science Institute

It is a cultural educational institution that invests in developing generations through innovative evidence-based programs. Since its inception in 1998, the institute has prioritized encouraging reading supported by decades of hands-on experience in establishing standards, planning, organizing, coordinating, training and judging. Building on its esteemed expertise in the management of such projects, Research Science Institute strives to enrich national reading programs and educational projects.