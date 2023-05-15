EBITDA: KD 0.1 million

Kuwait: National Real Estate Company (NREC) reported its financial and operational results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported a net loss attributable to the owners of the Parent Company of KD 2.3 million and a loss per share of 1.27 fils in Q1 2023, compared to a net profit of KD 3.3 million and an EPS of 1.84 fils in Q1 2022.

The Company’s operating revenue came in at KD 4.0 million for the period ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 51% compared to the same period in 2022.

NREC Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Faisal Jamil Sultan Al-Essa, said: “In Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall is officially open, and our other key operational assets in Libya, Jordan, and Egypt have achieved their strongest performances to date.”

Short term focus: Exiting certain assets and reducing debt

Sultan added: “We remain committed to our goal of exiting certain assets, proceeds of which will be used towards the reduction of a major part of the Company’s debt.”

Established in 1973 and listed in Boursa Kuwait, National Real Estate Company (NREC) is a real estate investment, development and property manager based in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company’s portfolio comprises a mix of sectors that include retail, commercial and residential properties in the region. ENDS

For more information, please contact:

Mageda Abbas

m.abbas@nrec.com.kw