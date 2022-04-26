Cairo, Egypt: B.TECH, Egypt's #1 omnichannel consumer electronics retailer and the sole distributor of Blue chip home appliances brands, signed a cooperation protocol with Ain Shams University.

The protocol includes launching the first "B.TECH X" store to provide students with electronic devices at the Faculty of Commerce campus. Furthermore, jointly establish vocational training, internships, and educational programs and exchange knowledge skills and professional certificates for both employees and students.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr Mahmoud Al Matini, President of Ain Shams University, Dr Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and Managing Director of B.TECH, and many university and company representatives. The protocol includes providing instalment benefits and exclusive offers on products to faculty members, university employees, and students through online sales channels, stores or customer service.

According to the protocol, students & staff can swiftly open a "Mini Cash" instalment account without fees or salary pay slip. University students will also benefit from these features with no age restrictions. At the same time, the instalment period ranges from 6 to 48 months with no down-payment.

Dr. Mahmoud Al Matini, President of Ain Shams University. Said

"We are happy to sign this protocol with B.TECH, a company that enjoys great expertise and calibers of the highest level. The protocol aligns with the country's political leadership vision of linking university studies to the labor market. Also, Some of the most important benefits of this protocol include the summer internship program, career guidance, exchange of professional experts, open learning program, and creating job opportunities for graduates."

Dr Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and Managing Director of B.TECH, added:

"We are proud to partner with Ain Shams University to open the first B.TECH X store on campus, providing our unique Mini Cash direct instalment services. We're also happy to provide paid internship opportunities for university students for three months during the summer vacation and to qualify and train students at the B.TECH Academy to hire outstanding students at B.TECH .

This partnership is part of the company's strategy to achieve sustainable development goals, including quality education.

It is worth mentioning that B.TECH is working through an ambitious Growth strategy to reach all segments of society across different governorates & creating new job opportunities for the youth.

Moreover, cementing B.TECH S's retail footprint- currently with 122 stores in more than 25 governorates all over the country.

The company also continues to provide its direct instalments service "Mini Cash", a prominent feature that has been widely popular since its inception in the Egyptian market.

About B.TECH:

B.TECH is an Egyptian shareholding company founded in 1997. With 25 years of experience in the Egyptian market, it became the most prominent chain specializing in trading and distributing home appliances & electronics in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and its store network boasts more than 122 stores in 25 governorates

Furthermore, it continues to provide its proprietary instalments service "Mini Cash", a prominent feature that has been widely popular since its inception in the Egyptian market.

