As the opening of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ swiftly approaches, the November edition of Qatar Tourism’s Qatar Calendar (www.qatarcalendar.com) showcases that there is plenty of action to be found in the country this November beyond the football pitches.

November in Qatar will feature a truly outstanding line-up of music, culture, and festivities for everyone to enjoy, complementing what promises to be a ground-breaking season of football.

Musical Spectaculars

Arcadia Spectacular

November 19 – December 19

Electronic music fans are in for a bedazzling treat this winter, as the revered Arcadia Music Festival arrives in Qatar for the first time. Three stages, including the iconic Spider, will host some of the most legendary names that dance music has to offer.

ARAVIA by MDLBEAST

November 21 – December 18

Saudi Arabian showstoppers MDLBEAST bring their lauded ARAVIA event to Qatar this year. 56 live acts and DJ sets will perform to the crowd in beachy Al-Wakrah over 28 fun-filled ‘Aravian Nights’.

Daydream Festival

November 22 – December 18

The EDM theme continues with the arrival of the vividly colourful Daydream Festival to Doha Golf Club. Living legends, including Tiesto, Roger Sanchez and Major Lazer, will be gracing the festival’s various stages, which includes the vibrant Magic Lantern stage.

Fun & Festivities

Al Maha Island

November 10 – December 31

Billed as Qatar’s ‘ultimate entertainment and leisure hotspot’, this purpose-built island is tipped to be one of the country’s top attractions this winter. From the festive Lusail Winter Wonderland to the relaxing Nammos Beach Club, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.

Corniche

November 19 – December 18

Throughout the tournament, the entire 6 km stretch of the Corniche will be pedestrianised and replaced with a distinctive carnival atmosphere. Fans will be treated to a daily line-up of performances and immersive activities celebrating the culture and heritage of both Qatar and other participating nations.

Ras Abo Aboud Beach 974

November 1, 2022 – December 31, 2024

The glistening waterfront of Ras Abo Aboud has been transformed into Beach 974, which will offer water sports and activities, live music, and various culinary options for fans. What’s more, the beach will remain in place for visitors and residents after the tournament has ended.

Culture

Generation Amazing Youth Festival 2022

November 16 – November 21

For this year’s Generation Amazing Youth Festival, schools from around the globe can participate in year-long exchange program GOAL 2022, which will harness the power of sport to help young people to develop important life skills and address key social issues.

Cultural Activation for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

November 20 – December 18

At the various stadiums throughout the tournament, football fans will enjoy an extensive program of experiences and performances celebrating Qatar’s rich heritage and vibrant culture.

