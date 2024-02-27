Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu-Dhabi based Novel Foods Group, a global pioneer in the alternative proteins sector, has today furthered its position at the forefront of revolutionizing the global food industry, by announcing its participation at a key global event HiConf24 in Dubai on 29th February.

Using the platform of this globally significant event, Novel Foods will highlight its groundbreaking efforts in the development of innovative sweeteners, as well as outlining its aim to establish the UAE as a global R&D, production, and manufacturing hub, for the industry.

During HiConf24, Novel Foods will also seal planning contracts with esteemed engineering companies. This landmark agreement marks the commencement of the planning phase for the construction of a cutting-edge production site for sweet proteins in the UAE, the aim being the adoption and assimilation of a wide range of sweet protein products into the mainstream global food chain.

A key benefit of alternative proteins is improved human health. By replacing sugar as a sweetener in foodstuffs – without sacrificing on taste, as with former sweetening products – a radical reduction in the ill-effects of sugar consumption on the human body can be achieved. In addition, its biotechnology approach helps realize a more environmentally friendly way to produce food, over traditional farming and agribusiness practices.

As consumers increasingly seek healthier and more sustainable alternatives to food production and manufacture, Novel Foods is clearly stepping up to meet this growing demand in the global market.

By leveraging this innovative technology, companies such as Novel Foods are facilitating the collaboration of international consortiums of R&D professionals and scientists. Therefore, such innovative solutions are poised to revolutionize the way we think about sweeteners, and radically reshape how global food production and consumption will look – for generations to come.

"At Novel Foods, we are committed to driving positive change in the food industry by offering healthier, sustainable, and more environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional sweeteners," said Alaa Al Ali, Board Member of Novel Foods. "Our sweet protein products represent the next generation of sugar substitutes, providing consumers with a healthier option to sweetening food products, but without compromising on taste, quality, or posing any adverse health effects."

What is HiConf24?

The upcoming HiConf24 conference will serve as a platform for industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to come together and discuss the latest developments in sweet proteins and plant-based biotechnology.

Conference topics will include the health-based benefits to sweet proteins, precision fermentation, government and industry support, and the positive impact of its effect on complementing the mainstream food chain. Attendees can expect engaging discussions, informative presentations, and valuable networking opportunities.

Speaking ahead of his participation and scheduled speaking opportunity, at HiConf24, CEO of HITI Fund, Raymund Scheffler, commented: "We are excited to be participating and contributing to the knowledge-share among the many international experts who will be in attendance. By exploring the future of sweet protein products and defining our collective role in helping realize their universal adoption, we can all play our part in helping shape the impending revolution of the global food industry.”



Novel Foods is a main sponsor of HiConf24, which will be attended by senior government ministers, industry experts, and representatives from scientific institutions; all of whom will be crucial in leading the development and adoption of alternative proteins products into mainstream food production.

About Novel Foods Group

Abu Dhabi-based Novel Foods Group is pioneering the future of alternative nutrition. Novel Foods is at the forefront of the food industry’s biotechnology revolution – offering innovative, sustainable solutions that will revolutionize the future of food production, manufacture, and consumption. Bringing together an outstanding international network of specialist scientists, the company ensures breakthrough results in the development and implementation of the most advanced food technologies, bringing them to the markets of GCC countries.