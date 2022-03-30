Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Nour Global, a connectivity and ICT service provider, has launched its multi-vendor SD-WAN solution to create bespoke networking solutions for enterprises across MENA. The managed SD-WAN solution leverages partnerships with Cisco Meraki, Cisco SD-WAN, Fortinet, and VMWare, providing different flavours of SD-WAN to enterprises. The solution gives its customers increased choice when expanding and transforming their network services.

Nour Global offers a single platform for connecting, optimizing, securing, and accelerating applications and services across MENA. It has more than 20 points of presence (PoPs) spanning markets from Morocco to Oman. Nour Global is a local regional leader in SD-WAN as one of the first to offer SD-WAN solutions as early as 2018.

“Enterprises across MENA are rapidly transforming their approach to networking, and we are offering them increased choice when adopting an SD-WAN solution. They trust our network and our customer experience, and now they can seamlessly adopt the SD-WAN solution that best meets their needs,” said Amjad Hafez, CEO at Nour Global. “Not all SD-WAN solutions are the same. This why I’ve developed a multi-vendor approach that really puts control in the hands of our enterprise customers, from the development phase through to deployment and management.”

Nour Global is simplifying the ICT ecosystem in the MENA region by aligning networking with business objectives and taking the complexity out of regional deployments. Its managed ICT solutions offer a comprehensive end-to-end approach to SD-WAN, SASE, GMPLS, global internet, cloud connectivity, application hosting, and cybersecurity. Its platform provides direct connectivity to Azure, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Office 365, Google Cloud, Salesforce as well as on-premise data centres and private clouds.

“SD-WAN is the future for networking across MENA. Whether it is a European bank expanding across the region or a local healthcare innovator going global, we can help them connect and optimise their applications,” said Amjad Hafez. “We aren’t tied to one vendor, networking technology or approach. We find the best solution to meet your local and global networking and business goals.”

The company is accelerating its growth with new wins amongst EMEA enterprises and helping them to efficiently expand their presence in the MENA region. It will be announcing a series of enterprise wins, partnerships and network expansions over the next 12 months.

About Nour Global:

Nour Global is one of the fastest growing connectivity & ICT service providers in the Middle East & North Africa. From the ground to the cloud, Nour Global simplifies the ICT ecosystem in the MENA region. We provide enterprises and carriers with a single platform for securely connecting multiple clouds, countries, digital hubs, infrastructure, and internet exchanges.

Our team matches local knowledge with world-class service delivery to remove the complexity from rolling out applications and optimizing experiences for end users. We’re experts in aligning networking with business objectives and taking the complexity out of regional deployments. Our managed ICT solutions offer a comprehensive end-to-end approach to SD-WAN, SASE, GMPLS, global internet, cloud connectivity, application hosting, and cybersecurity.

