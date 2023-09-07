Dubai, United Arab Emirates: London-based technology company Nothing Tech, recently stepped up its customer-centric commitments with the opening of a GCC-dedicated call center and new trade-in offers with extended warranties for its entire product lineup, including its flagship smartphones, the Nothing Phone (1) & (2).

The new call center joins Nothing’s global list of support centers, which will offer customer Arabic call service for general inquiries as well as product concerns and troubleshooting. The call center will also tackle all kinds of software related issues but will defer back to local distributors for physical repairs. The first call center was opened in the home grounds of the UK and as of today, Nothing has 4 call centers globally, each of them delivering support via live chat, calls and emails.

In addition to the new call center, Nothing Tech is also offering its UAE and KSA customers with a new trade-in program, where they can bring in any old phone to Nothing’s retail partners to avail a voucher of up to AED 200 on top of the old phone value to purchase a new Nothing Phone (2) or AED 100 for the Nothing Phone (1). Customers in KSA can avail a voucher of SAR 400, limited to the Nothing Phone (2) only.

Customers in the UAE can avail themselves of the program in Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Virgin Megastore and Eros starting from the 1st of September, while customers in KSA* can head to their nearest Jarir bookstores for the same offer.

Commenting on the new commitments, Rishi Kishor Gupta, Business Lead for Middle East and Africa for Nothing said “Our customers are the center of our business and our commitments towards their user experience is the driving force our innovations. With the new call center, we aim to bring Nothing’s standard of global support to the Middle East and our new extended warranty aims to be more reassuring to the customer. With our new trade-in program, we hope that more users are encouraged to bring their old phones instead of throwing them away, a move that is beneficial from a financial standpoint for the customer as well as a more sustainable choice.”

Nothing Tech has also announced an extended warranty for all of its products, which will now be valid across India and Europe for devices bought in the GCC market. The warranty extends to devices bought across both retail and online platforms. This further showcases Nothing’s commitment to its users, supported by regular software updates for undisruptive experience.

*KSA customers can avail the trade-in offer from October 4th.

-Ends-

About Nothing

Nothing is here to make tech fun again. Founded in 2020, their debut smartphone, Phone (1), made Time Magazine's prestigious “Best Inventions of 2022”. Through cutting-edge design and user interface innovation, the London-based company is creating an alternative ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative. Nothing’s products are developed in close collaboration with their community, which includes over 8,000 private investors, and are crafted with sustainability at the forefront.

For media enquires:

Tony Luke

Hill + Knowlton Strategies

E-mail: tony.luke@hkstrategies.com