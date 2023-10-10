Du's subscribers stand to gain from superior network performance and minimized disruptions.

Nokia today announced it has built a state-of-the-art 400G national optical backbone network for du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC). The network crosses the entire country, reaching from the Western border to the East. Powered by Nokia’s super coherent optics, the new optical network will allow du to address the growing capacity requirement while providing an enhanced network experience to its customers.

du's new optical backbone network will leverage Nokia’s fifth-generation super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-Vs) and CDC-F ROADM technology to ensure efficient delivery of 400G wavelengths throughout the UAE. The Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) feature of the new network will help du to dramatically enhance the service level agreements by enabling automatic rerouting through alternate paths. The innovative network will also enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) capabilities to monetize wholesale service.

Saleem Alblooshi, CTO at du, said: “Our partnership with Nokia represents a key step forward in fulfilling du's commitment to shaping 'Today for Tomorrow.' Leveraging Nokia's cutting-edge optical technology solutions is a game-changer, not just for us, but for the entire UAE. It not only enhances our subscribers' experiences but also ensures the creation of a national optical backbone that is energy-efficient, sustainable, and ready to face the future. Through this initiative, du reasserts its commitment of building ‘Today for Tomorrow’ in line with the UAE’s vision of sustainability.”

Rima Manna, Vice President for Nokia's Middle East Market Unit at Nokia, said: “du makes continuous efforts to cater to the increasing demand for capacity for its customers. With Nokia’s solution, the new optical backbone will enable du to add capacity, benefit from automating processes and service delivery and improve revenue by providing innovative services to its customers. du is our longstanding partner and we are excited to work on this initiative."

Resources and additional information

Nokia PSE-V: Powering high-performance optical transport equipment, Nokia’s fifth generation Photonic Service Engine (PSE-V) implements the industry’s only second-generation probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS) with continuous baud rate adjustment. It supports higher wavelength capacities over longer distances – including support for 400G over any distance – over spectrally efficient 100GHz WDM channels while further reducing network costs and power consumption per bit.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia Communications, MEA

E-mail: kannan.k@nokia.com

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com