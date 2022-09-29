UAE: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has invited The Chairman of The Climate & Conservation Consortium (CCC) and the Munasinghe Institute of Development (MIND) Nobel Laureate Professor Mohan Munasinghe to deliver a Keynote address at this year’s International Government Communications Forum 2022 (IGCF 2022) to be held at Sharjah Expo Center on the 28th of September 2022.

The inaugural edition of the forum was launched in 2012 under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of UAE, and The Ruler of Sharjah. The forum aims to build a platform for better communication between governments and their stakeholders to support the government of Sharjah in creating a participatory dialogue and develop government communication mechanisms for the benefit of government institutions in the UAE and the region. This year’s forum seeks to explore topics that enhance communication practices and strategies of Government Institutions while taking future communication trends in building an innovative mindset into account.

Prof. Mohan Munasinghe is the Founder and Chairman of the Munasinghe Institute of Development (MIND) and MIND Group, as well as The Climate & Conservation Consortium (CCC). He was honoured with the 2021 Blue Planet Prize Laureate (also called 'Environmental Nobel Prize') and was the Vice Chair of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC-AR4). His work has contributed to key international agreements such as; the 1992 Agenda 21 & UNFCCC, 1997 Kyoto Protocol, 2005 Copenhagen Accord, 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, and UN 2030 Agenda & Sustainable Development Goals. He has authored over 120 books and 350 technical papers. He is a Fellow of several international Academies of Science and an editorial board member of 20 journals. He is a globally felicitated expert on climate change, environment, and sustainable development, and is a Distinguished Guest Professor at Peking University, China, and an Honorary Senior Advisor to the Government of Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the company’s decision to expand their operations into Dubai and the rest of The UAE, Professor Munasinghe stated, “Our founding objective was to be a bringer of change in corporate environmental sustainability. Our co-founders believed that our regional market needed a catalyst organisation to ensure that these changes happened. That is one of the main reasons behind the formation of CCC. For the past 12 years, CCC was focused on getting corporate bodies to start taking cognisance of the environmental impacts of their business. We focused on greenhouse gas emissions as the key first step for many industries, but soon expanded to water, waste, energy, and more recently plastics. With a credible track record and a significant client portfolio, we wanted to expand our sphere of operations into the Middle East, where we see an opportunity to work with more companies who want to make a measurable change in the way they impact our planet through their business operations.

The Climate and Conservation Consortium (www.climateconserve.com) is a ‘Profit for a Purpose’ social enterprise. With an arsenal of environmental tools and metrics, the company advises private industries and corporates on sustainability strategy, corporate sustainability, environmental conservation, and globally accepted compensatory mechanisms. Having pioneered access to global carbon offsets, and now global Renewable Energy Certificates in its home marketplace, CCC remains at the forefront to help clients step up to the demanding standards of global sustainability requirements.

For more information visit: - www.climateconserve.com

Media Contact:

Jamien Boulton

jamien@prwiresl.com