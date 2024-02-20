Abu Dhabi, UAE – NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging, announced its participation at Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) 2024, the largest energy conference and exhibition across Egypt, North Africa, and the Mediterranean.

Set to take place from 19 to 21 February 2024 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, EGYPES serves as a key platform for industry leaders and innovators to showcase their latest projects and advancements spanning the entire energy supply and value chains.

At EGYPES 2024, NMDC Group will highlight its expertise in both energy and dredging projects, including its significant contribution to the duplication of the Suez Canal, a vital facilitator of global maritime trade. The Group will also spotlight two of its standout vessels, the DLS 4200 and Ghasha, presented as scale models at its pavilion (stand number 3F60). In addition to providing insight into their structure and functions, these vessels will demonstrate NMDC's technological leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Eng.Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, said: “EGYPES presents us an excellent opportunity to highlight our ongoing efforts to redefine the landscape of energy and dredging projects through innovation, expertise, and global presence. In addition to engaging with industry leaders to explore latest trends shaping the future of the energy sector, we will share our expertise and technological advancements to successfully navigate the ever-evolving industry landscape."

Eng.Yasser Zaghloul added: “With ambitious plans for expansion into new markets and a strong focus on clean energy initiatives, we will leverage our participation at EGYPES to discuss regional and international progress and collective efforts towards achieving net-zero emissions. At NMDC, our vision for the future is focused on pursuing opportunities that prioritize decarbonization to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for all."

NMDC Group, a globally recognized leader in engineering, marine dredging, procurement, and construction, attributes its success not only to its cutting-edge fleet and technology but also to the remarkable skills and dedication of its personnel who adeptly manage complex projects and thrive in a culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

About NMDC Group:

NMDC Group is one of the Middle East’s marine and energy industry leaders. Reputed for delivering noteworthy projects, NMDC Group prides itself on providing flexible, cost-effective and on-time solutions.

The Group owns and operates four business units: NMDC Construction (formerly Emarat Europe), NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy (formerly NPCC), and NMDC Engineering. Committed to excellence and led by responsibility, we deliver projects of unrivalled quality, adhering to the most rigorous third party certifications.

NMDC Group stands as a prominent catalyst in propelling the development of Abu Dhabi and bolstering the UAE’s efforts to further shape its modern landscape and stimulate the local economy. With an extensive track record, the Group’s specialized knowledge and expertise have significantly enhanced the region’s infrastructure while diligently safeguarding the ecological environment. The Group also contributes to the continuous development of the region’s economy shaping infrastructure, embracing operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices, further reinforcing its position as a trusted partner of choice across the EPC ecosystem.

Supported by an impressively large fleet, diverse capabilities and offices across the globe, NMDC Group has the professionalism and motivation to operate anywhere in the world, and the capability to overcome even the most challenging site conditions.