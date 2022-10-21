The Group achieves a net profit of AED 703 million during the period from January to September 2022, compared to AED 501 million during the same period in 2021.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: National Marine Dredging Company Group (ADX: NMDC), one of the world’s leading Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) and marine dredging groups, achieved an exceptional net profit growth of 40.3 percent during the first nine months of 2022, reaching AED 703 million, compared to its net profit of AED 501 million during the same period in 2021.

The positive results showcase the Group's success in implementing its geographical expansion strategy, diversifying into new business verticals, and completing additional projects in the UAE and abroad, all while continuing to win new projects across various industries.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Group secured contracts worth AED 2,000 million, raising the total value of contracts won during the current year to AED 9,267 million. Further cementing this success, the Group’s revenue increased by 12.9 percent to AED 6,072 million from January to the end of September 2022, compared to AED 5,380 million in the same period last year. In the third quarter of 2022, the Group’s revenues increased by 19.6 percent reaching AED 2,526 million, while net profit increased by more than 11 percent to reach AED 300 million.

The Group’s total assets stand at AED 13.8 billion as the end of September 2022, representing a growth of 7 percent over the total assets at AED 12.9 billion at the end of December 2021.

The Group's business continued to grow and expand during the first nine months of 2022, with significant progress made in major strategic projects such as the Hail and Ghasha field works with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, long-term agreements with Saudi Aramco, and the Etihad Rail project.

Highlights from the first nine months of 2022:

NPCC has been ranked as the number one EPC company in the Middle East, topping Oil & Gas Middle East magazine's EPC Contractors List 2022.

Adding Al Yassat dredger to our world-class fleet.

Securing contracts worth AED 5,487 million from ADNOC.

Securing a dredging and reclamation contract worth AED 256 million from Saudi Ansab Contracting.

Securing a contract worth AED 364 million to install the remaining monopiles for wind turbine structures for the 640-MW Yunlin wind farm off the coast of Taiwan.

Signing of an agreement to establish a new joint company between NPCC and Technip Energies to offer added value services in hydrogen and related decarbonization projects and CO2 capture.

Signing of an agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to establish Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services

Signing of a strategic agreement with James Fisher to collaborate globally on marine and subsea projects.

His Excellency Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Alrumaithi, the Chairman, said: “In line with our expansion strategy, we continue to maintain outstanding and healthy growth rates as well as launch new partnerships that will enhance our growing business portfolio in the UAE and around the world. The Group’s financial performance further strengthens our reputation and leadership position regionally and globally and increases our partners' confidence in our ability to execute major marine dredging, engineering and construction projects in various sectors. Our current and future projects vary in scope, whether by sector or geography, demonstrating our clear and ambitious vision to achieve more growth and higher investment returns."

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, added: “Our quarterly results reflect our full commitment to delivering projects to the highest international levels and operational efficiency standards. Today, the Group is in a strong financial standing, with solid profits and operational capabilities that enable new avenues of growth and prosperity, in terms of future contracts and partnerships that open new sectors and markets. We are committed to further developing our fleet, equipment, and technological capabilities as well as investing in young industrial talent, ensuring our long-term growth."

The Group’s strategy focuses on enhancing cost optimization, supply chain management, resource use efficiency, and increased productivity across all levels.

NMDC Group has a number of upcoming projects in Southeast Asia and South Asia, which highlights the confidence of the industry and clients in the Group’s competencies. The Group's operations are also in accordance with the highest health, safety, and environmental standards; NMDC is seeking to further strengthen its capabilities to support energy transition particularly as the UAE prepares to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in 2023.

NMDC has also developed exceptional capabilities in energy EPC, for offshore and onshore construction and the maintenance of oil and gas facilities. It has expanded its marine contracting operations through aggressive expansion for the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, and near-water structures. The Group is also strengthening its specialist marine services with offshore logistics and services as well as for testing the conditions for construction and maintenance.