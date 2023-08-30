Amman, Jordan – Nissan, represented by Bustami & Saheb Group, the official dealer of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles in Jordan, announced its sponsorship of the largest event in the Kingdom, the 'Treasure Hunt' for cars, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Royal Automobile Museum's establishment.

The 'Treasure Hunt' is set to launch on the 1st of September, marking a momentous national day celebrating the Royal Automobile Museum as a significant national monument representing a part of Jordan's honorable history. The hunt will provide an opportunity for various segments of the Jordanian society to participate in predefined categories as follows: families, individuals, persons with disabilities, ladies-only, and corporate groups.

The 'Treasure Hunt' promises an enchanting national adventure that will take participants on an exciting journey through the heart of the capital, Amman. Designed to showcase the historical and cultural aspects of Amman, the hunt will feature a series of motivating challenges and puzzles scattered across the city, highlighting the rich history of Jordan. Participants will need to solve these challenges, and riff and decipher their codes to reach the desired location. The hunt will also offer participants the chance to visit renowned historical sites in the capital, such as the Amman Citadel and the Roman Theater.

The conclusion of the 'Treasure Hunt' will be marked by a grand celebration and the crowning of the top three winners. The first-place winner will receive a 2023 Nissan KICKS car, with various other prizes distributed among the remaining participants.

Eng. Ekrimeh Mahasneh, the CEO of Bustami & Saheb Group -the official dealer of Nissan cars in Jordan- stated: "We take pride in being official sponsors of the 'Treasure Hunt,' the largest national event in the Kingdom. We are committed to participating in all events and activities that enhance the sense of belonging and loyalty to the homeland and introduce its citizens to Jordan’s rich history.”

For participation in the hunt and more information about the 'Treasure Hunt' for cars, please visit the official website: www.jordantreasurehunt.com

