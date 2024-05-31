Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Nissan Hero Program Saudi Arabia, part of the NKSA Academy's Training Department, has been honored with the Best Practices Award for its exemplary professional training and development initiatives across the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania (AMIO) region. This accolade underscores the program's effectiveness in fostering professional growth within the Nissan dealer network in Saudi Arabia.

This recognition reaffirms Nissan Saudi Arabia's commitment to excellence in customer service and highlights its continuous efforts to enhance service quality. By investing in the training and development of highly competent national cadres, the company ensures its workforce is equipped with the necessary skills and expertise to deliver superior customer satisfaction.



Anees Salamah, General Manager of Dealer Network Development, Customer Quality and Training at Nissan Saudi Arabia, expressed his pride in the achievement: “Receiving the Best Practices Award for the Nissan Hero Program in Saudi Arabia is a significant milestone for us. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to developing our employees and empowering them to succeed in both their current and future roles. We are incredibly proud of this program's positive impact across Nissan's network in the Kingdom. As we continue to look ahead, our commitment to the program's ongoing development and success remains unwavering. We express our sincere gratitude to the NKSA Academy for this esteemed honor and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the Nissan Hero Program in accordance with their high standards. This ensures that we fully meet the needs of both our employees and customers.”

The Nissan Hero Program is a distinguished, three-year bespoke career development initiative tailored for Sales Consultants (SC) and Service Advisors (SA). This innovative program aims to identify and cultivate high-potential talent within Nissan's dealer network, providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their current roles while preparing them for future leadership positions.



The program begins with a comprehensive training phase focusing on enhancing the capabilities of SCs, SAs, and national cadres in the first year. As participants advance, the curriculum shifts towards developing their supervisory and managerial skills over the subsequent two years. This structured approach ensures a thorough development experience, fostering both immediate and long-term career growth, enabling participants to maximize their potential and achieve success in their professional journeys.