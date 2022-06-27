Amman, Jordan – The popular Nissan KICKS, which offers an impressive array of class-leading features and personalization options, continues to serve as the SUV of choice amongst younger audiences, a year after the arrival of the SUV’s 2022 model to the region. To celebrate the popularity of the brand’s subcompact crossover in the Middle East, Nissan has launched a new digital challenge that calls on audiences to express their personality though an exciting and entertaining lip-syncing contest.

Building on the success of the KICKS anthem video (Built to your Beat) launched earlier this year, the contest urges audiences to record themselves singing along to the catchy track using a dedicated filter and upload their video onto Instagram. Created by local hip-hop artist Chyno with a Why?, the KICKS anthem highlights the youthful appeal and unique features of the subcompact crossover and has garnered over 13 million views across social platforms to date, including popular music streaming service Anghami.

Participants are encouraged to use the #NissanKICKS hashtag, and tag the official Instagram accounts of both Nissan Middle East and Nissan Jordan, to enter the competition. Set to run until 5th July 2022, the competition engages younger audiences across the region and offers participants the opportunity to stand out to win a Bose Bluetooth speaker allowing them to enjoy listening to their favorite music inside and outside the car. On the 7th of July 2022 only one winner will be announced through our social media page.

Eng. Ekrimeh Mahasneh, CEO of Bustami and Saheb Co. the exclusive Dealers for Nissan in Jordan: praised this step and stressed in his speech that competitions of this type are designed for young people to emulate their thinking and youthful spirit, adding that it is an unconventional way of demonstrating the advantages of the Nissan Kicks 2022, attracting young drivers and all age groups because of its distinctiveness specifications and modern design this is evidenced by its wide popularity in the region in the category of compact crossover."

He concluded by saying, “Nissan Jordan always cares about its customers and youth in particular. And that we at Nissan Jordan invite all young people to participate in the competition as there will be only one lucky winner announced.

Abdulilah Wazni, Director of Product, Marketing, and Customer Experience at Nissan Middle East said: “Since its introduction to the market in 2017, the Nissan KICKS has attracted young, enthusiastic drivers to the brand and offered them the freedom of self-expression. Through this new challenge, we are engaging with the model’s trendy and youthful target audience while highlighting the latest features and stylish appeal of the KICKS that has made it an indispensable part of our SUV line-up in the region.”

The 2022 Nissan KICKS offers a unique set of features, technology, style, and value that buyers seek in a subcompact crossover. In addition to an attractive two-tone color scheme, the KICKS offers buyers enhanced connectivity and safety through the implementation of Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity as well as the introduction of numerous Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) features.

The 2022 Nissan KICKS is now available at Bustami & Saheb Co. in Jordan (@NissanJordan), at mecca str. And for any more information please call: 065532456

About Bustami and Sahib Trading Company:

Bustami and Sahib Trading Company started in 1969. Today it represents the cornerstone of Jordan and the Middle East. It later became the mark of sophistication that the company introduced - hence the INFINITI brand, putting the products of the two brands in the hands of the solution-packed Jordanian people in the field of vehicle financing through its car rental arm. And its effectiveness across the country at the same time.

Bustami today has a growing base of customers, serving them through showrooms, sub-dealers, and maintenance centers, in addition to its cadre of specialized staff numbering over 200.