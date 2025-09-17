RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- NextEra, a joint venture between LTIMindtree and Aramco Digital, has entered a partnership with ServiceNow, the AI platform for digital transformation, to drive large-scale digital transformation across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region. As a part of this partnership, NextEra will set up a proximity center at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam, and ServiceNow will set up a Centre of Excellence to train and equip the local workforce, digitally.

This partnership brings together ServiceNow’s intelligent workflow orchestration and NextEra’s robust service. A key advantage is the availability of Agentic Central offerings built on ServiceNow and the ecosystem. This partnership will accelerate the deployment of generative AI and agentic automation across enterprise environments by leveraging core ServiceNow functionality and strong services capability of NextEra. Additionally, it will also address some of the most critical requirements of this geography – an Arabic user interface with strong localized solutions that meet unique regional needs and business challenges.

This partnership will enhance ServiceNow’s presence across the MENA region. A key focus of the partnership is the development of industry-specific platforms that address real-world challenges in sectors like energy, BFSI, the public sector, and giga projects. These platforms are intended to deliver measurable impact, enabling organizations to modernize legacy systems, enhance agility, upgrade CRM and employee experience platforms, and consequently unlock new levels of operational excellence.

"By combining NextEra’s regional expertise and LTIMindtree’s proven playbooks and ‘day‑one ready’ delivery capacity to the Kingdom along with the powerful ServiceNow AI Platform, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations reimagine their digital future. This partnership represents a bold step forward in our mission to deliver transformative outcomes for enterprises in the Kingdom. This also reflects our commitment to creating new job opportunities and nurturing technology talent in the region,” said Dina Aboonoq, CEO, NextEra; Executive VP, LTIMindtree.

"Our collaboration with NextEra reflects ServiceNow’s commitment to driving meaningful change across the Middle East. Together, we’re enabling customers with intelligent workflows, scalable platforms, and AI-powered solutions that unlock new levels of agility and growth," said Saif Mashat, Area Vice President, MEA at ServiceNow.

This partnership marks convergence of cutting-edge technology, deep industry knowledge, and regional insight. It is a significant milestone in advancing digital transformation across the region, combining global innovation with local impact. Complementing this is NextEra’s priority of ‘Saudization’ and alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 supported by LTIMindtree.

About NextEra:

NextEra is a next-generation technology company based in Saudi Arabia, established as a joint venture between Aramco Digital—the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco—and LTIMindtree, a global leader in technology consulting and digital solutions. We deliver localized IT services and drive innovation across AI, cloud, Industry 4.0, and sustainable technologies, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. Uniquely positioned to blend local insight with global expertise, NextEra provides tailored solutions for the evolving needs of regional and international markets. By optimizing operations and fostering innovation across critical sectors, we aim to be a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s digitally driven future. Visit https://www.nexteratech.com

