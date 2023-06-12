Abu Dhabi -based NEXT IT & Systems partners with IDD Lab to revolutionize solutions for multiple industries by leveraging Blockchain Technology. NEXT IT & Systems, a prominent software development group, has joined forces with IDD Labs, a leading blockchain technology group based in USA, to develop cutting-edge blockchain solutions aimed at enhancing identity across diverse sectors, including supply chain, KYC/AML, payments, and more.

"As the CEO of Next IT & Systems, I am thrilled about our partnership with IDD Labs," says Shaik Hamdan. "This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards revolutionizing the market and driving the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies. By combining our expertise, we are confident that we can achieve remarkable breakthroughs that will reshape industries and empower businesses on a global scale."

"With our combined capabilities, we will develop game-changing solutions that redefine industry standards," serial entrepreneur Mr. Hamdan continues. "Our focus will be on delivering innovative products and services that enable businesses to gain a competitive edge. By harnessing the power of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies, we will empower our clients to unlock new levels of efficiency, security, and profitability."

Mr. Hamdan concludes by expressing his confidence in the partnership's potential to make a lasting impact. "The journey ahead is one of immense opportunity, and I am excited to embark on it together with IDD Labs. By leveraging our collective strengths, we are confident that we will create a lasting legacy of innovation and transformation. This partnership will not only benefit our respective companies but also elevate the entire industry to new heights."



Adds Michael Creadon, president of IDD Labs: "We are thrilled to partner with Shaik and his NextUAE team. Along with NextUAE and our friends at Leonard Mcdowell who brought us together, we share the vision and desire to change the world for the better. Counterparties across every border, corporation and industry in the world need better information about who they are transacting with on a daily basis. Regulators demand this; so, too, do clients and shareholders. The tools we will jointly design, build and take to the market will serve as the base layer to move "identity as a service" in to the big leagues".

IDD Labs, a software technology group with specialization in blockchain, played an instrumental role in launching the identity-based Accumulate network, which went live November 2022, and is a hard fork of Factom - a blockchain network which has been running successfully since 2016.

Accumulate disrupts the blockchain landscape as the first-ever blockchain organized around decentralized digital identities. With its cutting-edge technology, Accumulate enables the construction of complex organizations and data structures through interconnected identities and human-readable URLs. The platform also introduces a groundbreaking security architecture, empowering users to rotate, backup, and recover keys seamlessly, while offering enterprises advanced access controls for digital asset management. By transcending the limitations of traditional smart contracts, Accumulate paves the way for unprecedented possibilities in various industry verticals.

NEXT IT & SYSTEMS L.L.C, as the name suggests, is keen to introduce unique "Next Generation Solutions" into the market and strives to keep it as their primary mission. With 14 years of experience in the technology industry, they have pursued and achieved success in the Middle East. Their dedication to staying updated with industrial solutions has propelled them into the list of top IT solution companies in the UAE. Since 2016, they have geared their steps towards the industry of Artificial Intelligence, moving along with the Industry 4.0 revolution. Experience plays a crucial role in achieving perfection in each phase of software development and consultation. They offer progressive, end-to-end, flexible, and scalable solutions, delivered by a team of solution specialists, software industry wizards, and highly experienced professionals in various areas of business application development, implementation, and consultancy services. They provide best-capsuled solutions for all kinds of IT concerns, and their major satisfied customers include the ADNOC group of companies, Yahsat, Lulu, and more.