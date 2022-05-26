Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Scarlt, UAE-based startup e-commerce platform today announced its participation at the Seamless Middle East 2022, the regional e-commerce industry’s top trade event, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Center on May 31 and June 1.

The participation will closely showcase Scarlt as a new startup in the region. The brand will be showcasing its business model and products to potential investors and partners during the event.

Seamless Middle East is an annual event that brings together industry leaders and decision-makers across all sectors of the e-commerce ecosystem to discuss and evaluate key trends and developments within the industry. The event will also host a number of workshops, presentations and panel discussions on topics such as retail technology adoption, digital transformation strategies, and financing opportunities for startups.

Scarlt is a brand that was founded by Nancy El-Khatib, with a vision to provide styling options for women with different fashion senses. It was created to present new styles every season, including chic separates and essentials for those who appreciate good quality and style at an affordable price.

Nancy El-Khatib was born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon. With huge interest in tech, innovation, entrepreneurship, design & fashion she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Digital Design and a Minor in Advertising at Lebanese American University in Beirut. Being selected alongside 50 women tech entrepreneurs across MENA to participate in the Women Tech Founders Program organised by Google’s Women Techmakers, the US Department of State & US Embassy to the UAE in 2021.

About Scarlt

PRICE, QUALITY, and UNIQUENESS. Scarlt is a UAE-based startup e-commerce platform that aims to provide quality clothing at a price its customers can afford. They offer a wide range of apparel and pride themselves in providing unique quality products. Their products are sourced from all over the world and hand-selected by their team of curators.

Scarlt is the red that symbolizes fierceness and power and these are the women they represent. Scarlet aims to empower women of all ages by bringing to life unique designs, giving women an opportunity to express themselves through what they wear.

You can shop their high-quality affordable fashion pieces through the Scarlt e-commerce website, they offer local and international delivery, with a focus on the UAE and MENA region.

