Expect to now see more of the world’s top sports personalities in the UAE & across the Gulf, with locally based organizations and fans benefiting! After 20 years of working on behalf of some of the world’s most loved brands in partnership with well-known Personalities and Events, Sunny Singh has launched ‘COLLABORATE! SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT.’ Creating Brand Partnerships X For Added Relevance and Value.

Through Singh’s extensive network of brand and talent management connections, the company will provide organisations in the Gulf region with the opportunity of partnering up with internationally and locally recognised sports and entertainment stars for their marketing campaigns & brand activations.

The company will also provide organisations with expertise in the procuring of branded sportswear & footwear (including Tactical) given Singh’s long-standing sporting goods industry experience.

On the launch, Singh commented:

“We have seen with EXPO 2020 Dubai there is a huge appetite amongst the great people of the UAE and the Gulf to be in the presence of well-known personalities and be captivated by the life experiences shared. In challenging times, this can really help inspire and motivate not only the current but the next generation to be more active and to generally to be a better version of themselves. COLLABORATE! looks forward to matching up top talent to locally based organisations, creating mutually rewarding brand partnerships as a result. Also, from extensive experience in Sporting Goods, the company will make the procuring of sportswear and footwear easier for organisations as this historically can be a challenging exercise. Exciting times ahead in a busy year of sport!”