New model will initially launch with a limited-edition specification, offered by invitation only

Official testing and development film showcases high-performance and all-terrain capabilities

Sultanate of Oman, Muscat: The New Range Rover Sport SV will be revealed on 31 May: the fastest, most dynamic and technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever. Exemplifying Range Rover’s modern luxury philosophy, it will initially be offered by invitation only, with a limited-edition specification. The new performance champion will introduce a number of innovative world-first, sector-first and Range Rover-first technologies that unlock the assertive model’s full performance potential. Full details on this exciting addition to the Range Rover Sport collection will be posted on media.landrover.com on 31 May.

