UAE – Dubai: Marking a significant display of compassion and solidarity, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has joined hands with Friends of Cancer Patients, Tawam Hospital and VOX Cinemas in Al Ain to host a memorable Movie Day, dedicated to children with Cancer. The innovative activity is being organized as a part of BMS’ Global Patient Week, an annual event that aims to connect and renew the commitment to supporting and serving patients around the world.

Through this initiative, BMS aims to spread joy and positivity, by taking a unique and creative approach of bringing the cinema experience directly to the hospital premises, enabling children who are bravely fighting cancer to enjoy the magic of movies without having to leave their hospital rooms.

Recognizing the challenges that cancer patients face, particularly those who cannot leave the hospital due to their medical condition, Bristol Myers Squibb took an innovative step by collaborating closely with Friends of Cancer Patients, Tawam Hospital, and Vox Cinemas to design an immersive cinematic event right within the hospital's walls. The goal was to offer a captivating escape from medical routines and treatments, allowing these young patients to embark on an enchanting cinematic journey without leaving their rooms.

Aisha Abdulla Al Mulla, Director of Friends of Cancer Patients emphasized the collective impact of the collaboration: "In the lives of cancer patients, every act of compassion and support holds immeasurable significance. We wholeheartedly commend and endorse initiatives like this, recognizing their pivotal role in delivering essential moral strength to cancer warriors. The event marked a momentous occasion where our combined resources converged to design a day that not only imparted joy but also ignited hope in the hearts of these resilient individuals."

Commenting about the initiative, Oscar Delgado, General Manager at Bristol Myers Squibb, Middle East & Africa, said: "Our Global Patient Week is a global endeavor that underlines the paramount significance of forging deep connections with individuals who are at the core of our daily work. This campaign provides an invaluable platform for all BMS employees, to engage with patients for a week. It allows us to truly immerse ourselves in their experiences and gain profound insights into their needs, emotions, and aspirations.

Peter Stubbs, Director of Sustainability – Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, stated: “Majid Al Futtaim and VOX Cinemas are thrilled to partner with Bristol Myers Squibb and Tawam Hospital for this heartwarming activity, which is bringing the joy of cinema directly to brave children affected by cancer. This collaboration exemplifies the power of collective action in making a positive impact on patients and is aligned with our sustainability strategy Dare Today, Change Tomorrow”.

In addition to the cinematic experience, BMS employees also engaged with young cancer patients throughout the day with arts and crafts activities, in addition BMS invited a talented magician to entertain the children, adding a sprinkle of wonder and joy to their day.

“Building on the momentum generated by our recent blood donation drive in collaboration with the Dubai Blood Donation Center and Dubai Science Park, our collaboration with Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), Tawam Hospital, and VOX cinemas further exemplifies our unwavering commitment to making a tangible difference," Delgado added.

Following the success of the 'Help Save A Life' blood donation drive, which was organized last week, this initiative was held to provide a platform to engage with cancer patients and enable BMS’s employees to reconnect with them. Both were organized as a part of the company’s Global Patient Week, and they are a prominent highlight among BMS MEA's array of collaborative awareness campaigns for the year.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a leading global biopharma company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines for patients with serious diseases in areas including oncology, hematology, immunology and cardiovascular. Our employees work every day to transform patients’ lives through science.

For more information, please visit: www.bms.com

Media contact: Mohammed Al Naseri / Mohammed.alnaseri@bcw-global.com / +971 50 769 4646

About Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP)

Founded in 1999 under the esteemed patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing holistic care and unwavering support to cancer patients and their families. With a vision to New Heartfelt Initiatives to Bring Cheer to Pediatric Cancer Patients.