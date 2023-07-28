The GENBETA, a revolutionary electric race car developed in collaboration between Formula E, and its Innovation Partner SABIC, sets a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the fastest speed achieved by a vehicle indoors by hitting a top speed of 218.71KPH

SABIC’s involvement in GENBETA is driven by the company’s ambition to supporting the world shift towards electrification and carbon neutrality

The GENBETA car is on display at the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix races, taking place between 29 and 30 July

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM:– SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals, formally highlighted the use of its materials in applications on the GENBETA car, the new holder of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the fastest speed achieved by a vehicle indoors revealed and is now on display at the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix from today.

The GENBETA car was pushed to the limit by ABB FIA Formula E World championship drivers Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team) and Lucas di Grassi (Mahindra Racing) in the Duals format used to qualify for Formula E races.

Jake Hughes hit a top speed of 218.71KPH, setting the new world record. The vehicle is part of the GENBETA live development and innovation project, which aims at exploring new materials and technologies for future EV race and road cars.

Leveraging application development expertise and material science, SABIC supported the design and development of innovative parts of the GENBETA car, which is based on the GEN3 car, helping and enabling the creation of the fastest, lightest, and most powerful and efficient electric car, reinforcing the company’s ambition to accelerating the world’s shift to electrification and carbon neutrality.

SABIC’s role in the GENBETA programme and integration in the car form part of the company’s collaborative innovation partnership with the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship.

The materials from SABIC integrated into applications of the GENBETA car are highly engineered thermoplastics that enable design freedom through their inherent processing mouldability compared to most other materials. Such thermoplastics can help enhance the car’s aerodynamics, contributing to its acceleration and speed performance.

The relevant applications include:

Front wing endplates – These elements, formed using an additive manufacturing or 3D printing process known as fused deposition modeling, are mounted on the outboard extremities of the vehicle's front wing. They are integral to redirection of airflow around the front wheels to help reduce drag while contributing to the car's downforce and stability.



Wheel fins – These components are manufactured through injection moulding with SABIC's sustainable mechanically-recycled thermoplastics from the portfolio of TRUCIRCLETM circular materials. These parts are mounted onto the wheel rims in a radial, spoke-like pattern, and are intended to help optimize airflow and reduce aerodynamic drag for higher acceleration and speed performance. As an additional benefit, the fins can increase the car's overall efficiency and aid in cooling the brakes to improve stopping power.



Wind deflector – This transparent part is a coated thermoplastic sheet product, manufactured through an extrusion process using a bio-renewable, low-carbon material from the TRUCIRCLE portfolio. The component is attached to the front of the cockpit, ahead of the driver, and supports optimization of airflow for decreased drag – again, contributing to improved speed performance.

As SABIC collaborates with Formula E and its partners, it is drawing on an still-expanding portfolio of thermoplastics developed under dedicated solution platforms for electrification (BLUEHERO™), and the circular economy (TRUCIRCLE).

First announced as the electric racing series Principal and Innovation Partner in 2022, SABIC intends to continue to work closely with Formula E to develop cutting-edge solutions that will help drive further innovation in electric vehicles technologies and progress in sustainable practices across the sport’s wider ecosystem and operations.

As part of its presence at the London E-Prix, SABIC participated in Formula E’s sustainable innovations summit – Change. Accelerated. Live. – where they discussed in ‘The Power of Prototypes’ panel discussion the advantages that development projects like the GENBETA bring to the EV industry and the world.

SABIC was also title sponsor of the Berlin E-Prix on 22 and 23 April for Rounds 7 and 8 of the motorsport’s 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The title sponsorship is part of SABIC’s larger and ongoing role as a Principal and Innovation Partner to Formula E, the first all-electric FIA World Championship and the first sport in the world to be certified with a net zero carbon footprint since inception.

ABOUT SABIC

SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals.

SABIC supports its customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end-use applications such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean energy.

SABIC recorded a net profit of SR 16.53 billion (US$ 4.41 billion) in 2022. Sales revenues for 2022 totaled SR 198.47 billion (US$ 52.92 billion). Total assets stood at SR 313 billion (US$ 83.46 billion) at the end of 2022. Production in 2022 stood at 61 million metric tons.

The company has more than 31,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has 9,948 patents and pending applications, and has significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies – USA, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and North Asia

ABOUT FORMULA E

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation. The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

