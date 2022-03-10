With a choice of four engines, all boasting an advanced 10-speed automatic transmission, F-150’s powertrain complements the impressive array of Ford Co-Pilot360™ driver assist technologies, innovative all-new SYNC® 4, and available 18-speaker B&O sound system

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The legendary brawn, durability, and longevity of the Ford F-150 is available in the Middle East with five trims – from XL to Limited – three cabs, two standard box lengths, and an exceptional level of capability. And with a choice of four engines, F-150 delivers the performance, fuel economy and power owners expect.

The all-new class-exclusive 3.5-litre PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 powertrain combines the strength of the turbocharged 3.5-litre petrol engine and a 44-horsepower (33-kW) electric motor, regenerative braking and a lithium ion battery to create a hybrid system designed to boost both power and efficiency. The new hybrid powertrain’s 430 horsepower and 772 Nm of torque is amongst the most potent in the segment1. When not towing a trailer, the 2021 F‑150 equipped with PowerBoost has a 4x2 EPA-estimated range of more than 1,200km on a single tank of fuel2; exceptional fuel efficiency for a full-size pickup.



With 2.3 kilowatts of exportable power, owners with Pro Power Onboard equipped full hybrid F-150s can leave the generator behind and tap into electrical power accessible via in-cabin outlets and the cargo bed-mounted sockets. Owners can monitor the system on the productivity screen in the centre of the dash. Pro Power Onboard operates when the vehicle is parked or in motion which means you can charge items while you’re driving to your camp or worksite. And, once you get there, you can tap into the power outlets in the truck bed to get started on a project, or set up the ultimate campsite.



The 5.0-litre V8, with twin independent variable cam timing (Ti-VCT) and port-fuel and direct-injection (PFDI), delivers a robust 400 horsepower and 555 Nm torque, giving it a best-in-class maximum payload rating of 1,508kg3. And, with new Variable Displacement Engine (VDE) technology, the engine is able to shut down half of its cylinders when full power is not needed.



The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 develops 400 horsepower and 677 Nm. of torque, handing the truck best-in-class available tow rating of 6,350kg4. The engine accomplishes this by using Ford’s port-fuel and direct-injection (PFDI) system with two injectors per cylinder, and twin intercooled turbos for on-demand power with virtually no lag.

Rounding out the available F-150 engines in the region is the 3.3-litre Ti-VCT V6, producing a maximum horsepower output of 290 at 6,500 rpm, and up to 359 Nm of torque.

All F-150 variants come fitted with an advanced 10-speed automatic transmission which has been developed to produce impressive overall performance, with enhanced acceleration at the low and mid ranges of the power band. Features include optimised wide-span gear spacing coupled with drag-reduction actions plus three overdrive gears.

Purpose-built from the ground up, the 2021 Ford F-150 has been redesigned to be the toughest, most productive F-150 ever, with its torture-tested high-strength steel frame and new technologies. Whether it’s used for work or recreation, Ford’s four available F-150 engines have the potency to deliver the power you need.

1Class is Full-Size Pickups under 3,856kg GVWR.

2Range calculation based on 116-litre tank and EPA-estimated rating of 10.6 km/l combined. Actual range will vary. Horsepower, torque, towing and EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings are independent attributes, and may not be achieved simultaneously.

3Max. payload of 1,508kg on Regular Cab 8' box 4x2 with available 5.0L V8 engine and available Max. Trailer Tow and Heavy-Duty Payload Packages. Max. payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration.

4Max. towing of 6,350kg available on SuperCab 8' box 4x2 and SuperCrew 4x2 configurations with the available 3.5L EcoBoost® engine and available Max. Trailer Tow Package. Max. towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories and number of passengers.

