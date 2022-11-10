New Event Developments, one of the leading Yemeni companies in the field of real estate development in the Middle East, is participating with exclusive offers and distinctive units in its second project, "Trave Business Complex" in the New Administrative Capital, during the activities of "The Investor Expo", which takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 10 to 12 November Next.



Hamid Alragwy, CEO and Chairman of New Event Developments Company, said that the company has a strong plan to market its projects inside and outside Egypt, noting that New Event is a Yemeni Gulf company that started more than 12 years ago with a precedent of huge business in various Arab markets and has expanded In Egypt, in the New Administrative Capital City, one of the most important new Egyptian cities and the latest in the world, to transfer its previous experiences and successes to the Egyptian market in the field of urban development.



Alragwy said that the company has a plan to expand in the Egyptian market, aiming to pump 16 billion pounds during the next stage, noting that the total volume of its investments in the market currently amounted to 8 billion pounds, and it has developed 12 towers west of Cairo. The Gulf 1,2 million square meters, including 400,000 square meters in the Egyptian market.



He added that the company contributed to the development of a large number of projects, which keep pace with the plans of governments in the Middle East and North Africa through the implementation of about 30 real estate projects.

Regarding its second project in the Administrative Capital, "Trave Business Complex", Alragwy confirmed that the project is our second project in the New Administrative Capital and has designs inspired by Arab heritage characterized by beauty, elegance and modernity to achieve excellence, keep pace with the continuous development in the field of real estate development, and suit the needs of customers.



Alragwy pointed out that the project is located on the central park of the Downtown and on a main axis street with a width of 70 meters, and in front of the pharmaceutical company, on an area of ​​4,500 square meters and consists of 13 floors distributed over administrative and commercial units, and it is surrounded by a large number of the most important landmarks in the New Administrative Capital, such as towers Tourism, oil companies, the government district, which contains all the authorities and ministries, the presidential palace, the Al-Massa Hotel, the Mosque of Egypt and the House of Representatives, in addition to the People’s Square, and the longest flagpole in the world.



Alragwy added that the commercial and administrative building was uniquely designed as an engineering masterpiece that makes it a guiding beacon for the entire Downtown area. And all, the units are characterized by a wonderful view of the central garden or the plaza and the central axis. The project is also characterized by a number of services, which help to provide an ideal work environment, as it includes a reception area that serves every role and a large meeting room, equipped with the latest necessary equipment, in addition to a garage The building has a depth of three floors, equipped to accommodate the largest possible number of cars of owners and visitors in an orderly and secure manner. The garage contains surveillance cameras and waterproof floors.

