UAE: During this Holy month of Ramadan, KITMEK Academy, a top of the line, Premium Education App has opened its platform with an initiative to provide 1 million children free access starting Kindergarten to Grade 5 and is available in English, Arabic, Spanish, Hindi, Bangla, French, German, and Russian. This move is likely to have a major impact on primary education sector globally.

With a mission to make learning accessible to all, KITMEK recognizes the significance of Ramadan in the lives of millions of families worldwide. Understanding the financial challenges many families face, especially during this time, the App aims to alleviate some of the burdens by offering its comprehensive educational resources at no cost for a full 30 days duration.

"Our commitment to education goes beyond boundaries, and we believe that every child deserves access to quality learning opportunities," said Anand Kadian, CEO of KITMEK. "During Ramadan, when families come together to observe this sacred month, we want to support parents and caregivers by providing a valuable resource for their children's education, completely free of charge."

The KITMEK App offers a diverse range of interactive lessons, engaging activities, and interesting child appropriate games, tailored to different age groups and learning levels. From foundational skills in mathematics and literacy to science exploration and creative arts, the app covers a wide spectrum of subjects designed to stimulate young minds and foster a love for learning.

In addition to academic content, the app also focuses on premium extra-curricular topics, available in select schools only, like Phonics, Life skills, Communication skills and Financial Literacy, that help in the holistic development of a child.

Families interested in accessing the free resources during Ramadan can simply download the KITMEK App from the Google Play and the Apple App Store and register for a free account by typing ‘RAMADAN30’ as the voucher code. The offer will be available throughout the duration of Ramadan, providing families with ample time to explore and benefit from the App's educational offerings. Parents can go through this link to see how the academy works: https://youtu.be/fC-6tEXm1xI

"We hope that by providing free access to our App during Ramadan, we can contribute positively to the lives of children and families around the world, we need to wean our Children away from addictive sites which are not good for young ones" added Anand Kadian. "Education is a powerful tool for empowerment and unity, and we are honored to play a part in enriching the learning journey of young learners everywhere."

For more information about KITMEK and its initiatives, please visit https://kitmek.com/

About KITMEK - The KITMEK ACADEMY is the world's first platform that combines education and gaming to offer children a fully immersive learning experience. It has worlds’ best curriculums with over 1000+ lessons, 28000+ Questions and 140+ Exams, that opens any topic in detail for children to imbibe. It is specially developed by a group of leading Child psychologists and is best App for children to spend time in. The App works on even a basic android or apple smart phone and needs internet only for initial downloading.