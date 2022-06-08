New V8 sports exhaust brings sound to match

Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard delivers exceptional agility

Black gloss grille and exterior brightware emphasise sporting character

New and unique 22” wheel in Gloss Black and Pale Brodgar Satin

Unique interior colour split with Fluted S design sports seats

Middle East: Bentley is bringing contrast and depth to its Continental GT family with the launch of a new S range, focused on driving performance and visual presence. Through a multitude of enhancements to the exterior design, interior specification and dynamic system, the new S range adjusts the Bentley grand touring recipe to centre on the pleasure of driving – an opposing yet complementary emphasis to the “Wellbeing behind the Wheel” concept of the recent, comfort-centric Azure range launch.

Owners of Bentley’s two-door models have long appreciated the breadth of choice available to them, from the towering performance of the 6.0-litre W12 Continental GT Speed to the characterful beat of the 4.0-litre Continental GT V8. Now, with the arrival of the Continental GT and GTC S, owners can choose to emphasise the sporting character of the 4.0-litre V8-powered Bentley Continental GT, thanks to a package of performance-focused design and engineering features.

Agile and Exhilarating

The new S range retains the 542 bhp (550 PS) and 770 Nm 4.0-litre V8 engine that’s proved incredibly popular with customers around the world, delivering a time of just 4.0 seconds for 0-100 km/h (62 mph). For the GT and GTC S, the engine is enhanced by the fitment as standard of a Sports Exhaust to amplify the crossplane V8 beat.

The eager, free-revving and lighter 4.0-litre V8 engine gives the Continental GT S models a responsive and agile character, and this is amplified by Bentley Dynamic Ride – the advanced 48V electric active anti-roll control system first pioneered by Bentley. By generating up 1300 Nm in 0.3 seconds, motors within the anti-roll bars actively compensate for cornering forces to minimise body roll under hard cornering, while also improving ride comfort at cruising speeds by decoupling the left- and right-hand wheels from each other.

Exterior Design: Assertive and Purposful

From the black gloss radiator grille and black brightware to distinctive S badging on the front fenders, the new S models make an instant and dramatic impact. Headlamps and rear lights are dark tinted, while all exterior brightware is specified in gloss black – with only the winged Bentley badge and lettering being finished in bright chrome. Gloss black wing build on the darker exterior look. The effect of these features is dramatic, giving the GT and GT S a more assertive stance regardless of the limitless choice of exterior colours they’re paired with.

The S range is offered with an all-new 22” wheel option, with five Y-shaped spokes finished in gloss black and also available in a new Pale Brodgar Satin finish. Red-painted brake calipers sit behind the wheels to provide a perfect sporting contrast.

A second wheel option for the S models is a 21” tri-spoke wheel design that combines gloss black and bright machined finishes – also unique to S.

Finishing touches for the exterior include S badging on the front fenders, quad exhaust tailpipes (in black, naturally) and sill extenders in black as featured on the Continental GT Speed.

Interior Design: Tactile, Dramatic and Individual

Complementing the dynamic and purposeful exterior design is an interior that’s striking and performance-focused, with a two-tone colour split that’s unique to the S models.

In the early days of Bentley, competitors at Brooklands and Le Mans would wrap steering wheels in cord for extra cushioning and a more secure grip. Today’s sporting Bentley drivers are rather better served, with the suede-like properties of Dinamica proving ideal for the steering wheel, gear lever, seat cushion and seat backrest of the Continental GT and GTC S range. Leather hide is employed on the seat bolsters, door pads, along the instrument panel and around the console. The pairing of Dinamica with Bentley’s incomparable leather brings an interior that offers the tactile contrast of smooth hide and the soft napped finish of Dinamica.

Driver instrumentation continues the sporting theme with the same performance-focused graphics as the Continental GT Speed. The S design seats are fluted, with quilting available as an option, and the ‘S’ emblem is embroidered on the headrest of each seat; embroidered Bentley wings are a no-cost alternative. Finishing touches include a metal S signature badge on the fascia and iluminated Bentley treadplates with the ‘S’ device replacing the Bentley Motors Ltd plaque.

