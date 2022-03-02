Dubai, UAE – neutrality.one, a cloud networking company delivering software-defined infrastructure, has partnered with Neterra, a global connectivity and telecom solution provider, and Arc Solutions, a provider of integrated networking solutions, to provide seamless connectivity services across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. The partnership enables each organization to harness the power of each other’s expertise, extend their reach into high-growth markets, and benefit from a cloud-centric interconnection ecosystem.

Customers can gain access to this interconnected partnership via points of presence (PoPs) in the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman via Arc’s solutions, 150+ global PoPs via Neterra, as well as software-defined WAN (SDWAN) overlay and underlay services from neutrality.one. Once connected, they can connect via any one of these PoPs and turn-up cloud connectivity, remote peering, data center interconnection and private layer 2 networking capabilities across multiple geographies.

“Together with Arc and Neterra, we are delivering an interconnected ecosystem that is flexible, fluid and growing globally. Our combined strengths offer customer access to the networking services they need locally and around the world. Whether they are connecting in the GCC or western Europe, we have one cohesive interconnection ecosystem that is ready to support global digital transformation and growing demand for cloud services,” said George Szlosarek, CEO at neutrality.one. “We look forward to growing this ecosystem and helping more customers connect, optimize and expand their applications and services.”

Over the last 12 months, neutrality.one has been building out its global networking capabilities and partnering with world-leading software-defined networking providers. It is dedicated to the acceleration of network transformation and maximizing the value of SDWAN for enterprises globally.

“Through this partnership, carrier and enterprise customers benefit from a one-stop shop with a complete range of connectivity services. Our customers gain access to new points of presence in key local and global hubs. They will see growing number of destinations come online as our partners grow their footprints,” said Neven Dilkov, Founder and CEO at Neterra. “The key to this partnership is a shared vision for connectivity, global digital transformation and customer experience. This is an opportunity to serve more of our customers’ needs and deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions.”

Neterra offers international connectivity services and operates NetIX, an award-winning platform that delivers direct access to more than 30 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and over 9,000 networks. NetIX’s 180+ members, including Internet service providers, broadcasters, telecoms operators and content delivery networks, use the platform to communicate more efficiently and cost-effectively across Layer 2 topology.

“We believe in the power of partnerships and building agile ecosystems that benefit our customers. It is great to be working with Neterra and neutrality.one and creating new opportunities to serve customer needs locally in the Middle East and around the world. Together, we’re removing barriers to connecting and growing applications and services while taking digital transformation from local to global,” said Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO at Arc Solutions. “This is another great milestone for our business, and it is exciting to have a growing number of partners supporting our vision for simple and high-performance connectivity solutions.”

Arc was launched as an independent provider with investments from du and Batelco. The team at Arc are experts in connecting hubs in the region with experience in serving the largest and most innovative local and global businesses. Arc is expanding its presence in key commercial and digital hubs across the MENA region.

About neutrality.one

neutrality.one is a global cloud networking company offering enterprises and service providers connectivity to internet, cloud and data centre infrastructure in 180+ countries. The neutrality.one team came together recognizing that cloud is fundamentally changing the way in which people collaborate, communicate and connect and this change needs a fresh approach to delivering networks with the best quality customer experience. neutrality.one utilises the latest software-defined technologies to provide end-to-end agile and secure networking services. Our core offerings are data center interconnection, software-defined wide area networking, layer 2/3 connectivity and managed security services.

Our Mission is to serve our customer communication needs with a focus on trust, service, quality and innovation.

Our Vision is making our customers’ businesses successful by providing excellence in digital communication services and building shareholder value in the process.

neutrality.one

About Neterra

Neterra is a global connectivity and telecom solution provider, trusted by some of the world's largest companies, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The company has been providing international connectivity, network management services, and security for 25 years across its core network of over 150 locations in 35 countries. Neterra delivers a range of fast, reliable and secure Internet access and connectivity services. It offers IT services, servers for rent, a flexible cloud platform, DDoS protection, and a platform for GPS tracking and reporting toll fees. Neterra owns and operates four data centers and represents NetIX, the Global Internet Exchange Platform, all with expert 24/7 support.

https://neterra.net

About Arc Solutions

Arc is a provider of integrated networking solutions that simplify connecting and optimising applications and services across the Middle East. Carriers, enterprises, cloud, and content providers benefit from intelligence edge networking that delivers rapid access to networks, points of presence, data centre infrastructure and subsea cable systems. Arc puts customers and partners in control of their connectivity in the Middle East and enables them to seamlessly connect across the region’s commercial and communication hubs. Launched as an independent provider with investments from du and Batelco, the team at Arc are experts in connecting hubs in the region with experience in serving the largest and most innovative local and global businesses. It is no longer about having a single hub for the Middle East, but how fast you can connect hubs and grow your ecosystem across the region.

We give you the edge in the Middle East.

https://www.arcsolutions.me