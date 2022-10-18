The PoP will expand neutrality.one’s private network with local presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Center3 data center

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – neutrality.one, a cloud networking company, delivering software-defined infrastructure, has expanded its global network to Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with the launch of a Point of Presence (PoP) in stc’s Jeddah Center3 data center. The PoP will provide direct low-latency connectivity between Jeddah and Marseille, France.

The move will support the KSA’s Vision for 2030 by accelerating digital transformation in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving digital economy. neutrality.one is serving international service providers and enterprises throughout the Kingdom and enabling their connectivity requirements locally and globally. With its presence in the KSA, neutrality.one is able to provide international customers with a cost-effective, turn-key solution that supports last-mile access and brings the region closer to its digitalization goals.

“KSA has emerged as one of the most exciting markets in the Middle East and has one of the world’s fastest growing digital economies. Our presence in Jeddah will provide low-latency connectivity that supports the KSA Vision 2030 and enables local and global organisations to seamlessly connect their applications and services across the region and around the world,” said George Szlosarek, CEO at neutrality.one. “Jeddah has emerged as a critical hub for serving our customers and we look forward to helping them to accelerate digital transformation and benefit businesses, users, and society.”

Utilising the Jeddah Center3 data center will enable neutrality.one to spin-up connectivity that supports cloud-based applications for enterprises and service providers throughout the Middle East and beyond. Customers benefit from seamless global connectivity, optimized network performance and secure end-to-end networking to drive productivity and growth.

“Jeddah is a natural jumping off point for connecting Africa, Europe and the Middle East. It gives us a strategic hub in a key market while creating opportunities to connect high-growth markets with low-latency networking. We’re already seeing demand for networking in and out of Jeddah and see it as a strategic location for expanding our footprint,” said Szlosarek. “This is the beginning of our next wave of growth and we’re very proud to be kicking this off in the KSA.”

neutrality.one offers Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) reach to over 180 countries, cloud connectivity and managed security services. neutrality.one also offers Software-Defined Networking (SDN) over its private network connecting over 120 PoPs located in more than 56 cities.

