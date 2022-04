Revenues increased 33% y/y driven by a 22% y/y increase in UAE domestic payments processed and 120% y/y increase in international payments processed (Total Processed Volumes (“TPV”))1 • Domestic TPV and international TPV now 20% and 9% respectively ahead of pre-pandemic Q1 2019, reflective of a strong rebound in tourism

Continued record of merchant signups including Emirates Hospital Group, The Residences at Caesars Palace, Bluewater and Landmark Group

Saudi Arabia customer onboarding in progress and launch plans underway in Egypt

Nandan Mer, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We have started the year strongly with 33% y/y Q1 revenue growth. Our home market of the UAE is seeing a continued improvement in consumer spending and increasing numbers of international visitors, driving accelerated growth in both domestic and international TPV. This has been supported by customer wins and capability launches, including becoming the first acquirer to offer Buy-Now-Pay-Later in Jordan.

DPO has seen good volume growth of 33% y/y, as well as the benefit of another cross-selling arrangement with an existing Network customer. I am also pleased to share that our market entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is progressing well. It is encouraging to see our new processing customer, signed only two months ago, already in the process of onboarding. Overall, the growth in the period is evidence of successful delivery on our strategic objectives and a solid foundation for the year ahead.”

UAE consumer spending exceeds to pre-pandemic level driving growth in Merchant Solutions

Network saw the total value of domestic payments processed (Total Processed Volumes (“TPV”) [1] in Q1 2022 increase 22% year on year as consumer spending remained buoyant. Robust tourism and business travel supported by events such as Expo 2020 Dubai led to a sharp rise in international TPV, which grew 120% year on year. Domestic and international TPV are now 20% and 9% respectively, ahead of their prepandemic levels in Q1 2019.

Further new merchant wins with strong SME demand

Network secured a large number of new merchant wins, including Emirates Hospital Group, The Residences at Caesars Palace, Bluewater and Landmark Group, many of which were from competitors. It also secured several new merchants from the opening of the new Dubai Hills Mall. Strong SME demand led to a 10% sequential increase in new SME wins between March and February alone, a trend the company expects to capitalize on with the launch of its new, fully digital onboarding process for SMEs in the coming weeks.

Customer onboarding in progress in Saudi Arabia with launch plans underway in Egypt

Network is in the process of onboarding its new processing customer in Saudi Arabia and has a healthy new business pipeline in the country. The company expects The Kingdom to become a key market, as the adoption of digital payments continues to accelerate in line with Vision 2030.

In Egypt, Network is currently in the process of applying for a payment service provider license with its technology stack already in the deployment phase. The company expects the revenue opportunity to build from 2023 onwards.

DPO trading well with new merchant wins and capability launches

DPO delivered good growth during the first quarter of 2022 with TPV increasing 30% [2] year on year as the company secured a number of new wins in its key markets of South Africa, Zambia and Namibia including Harley Davidson, Estee Lauder and Pernod Ricard. Consequently, revenues grew 20% during the period.

Excellent start to year in Issuer Solutions with positive new business momentum

Issuer Solutions also saw an excellent start to the year, which reflects the benefits of customers signed in the prior year, cross-selling to existing customers and strong underlying digital transaction growth. In addition, Network secured three new financial institution customers; and renewed two existing contracts, including the renewal of a processing agreement with Commercial Bank of Dubai.

[1] Total Processed Volumes includes volumes from direct merchant customers in the UAE and Jordan.

[2] Reported TPV was up 30% y/y, and 33% in constant F