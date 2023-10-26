Net Zero Nuclear calls for unprecedented collaboration between leaders and industry in lead up to COP28

Calls for recognition of nuclear as green energy source and advocacy for the tripling of global nuclear capacity to accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy systems.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Net Zero Nuclear, the initiative calling for collaboration among government, industry leaders and civil society to triple global nuclear capacity to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, today announced Urenco as a new partner in the coalition. Urenco joins the initiative at the Gold Partner level, highlighting industry support for this initiative, which was launched by the World Nuclear Association (WNA) and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), with the support of the Atoms4NetZero initiative launched by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), at the World Nuclear Symposium in London earlier this year.

In the lead up to COP28, which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai later this year, Net Zero Nuclear aims to bring together political leaders and industry leaders to engage in a data-driven, actionable, solutions-focused dialogue to enable the rapid expansion of the global nuclear fleet and the acceleration of research and development into emerging nuclear technologies. The initiative will work to ensure nuclear energy’s potential is fully realized in facilitating the decarbonization of global energy systems, by promoting the value of nuclear energy and removing barriers to its growth.

His Excellency Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, which leads the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program and its flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, said: “Reaching the target of net zero and putting a stop to the most catastrophic effects of climate change requires the partnership and commitment of the most innovative leaders in nuclear energy. Net Zero Nuclear warmly welcomes Urenco, which brings deep expertise and an innovative vision to this initiative. I look forward to working together to reach our mission of tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050 and reaching Net Zero.”

Boris Schucht, Urenco CEO, said: “The world needs a secure, sustainable net zero future. For this to happen, nuclear must play a significant role in the clean-energy transition alongside renewables, with the backing and resolve of governments, industry and the supply chain. Urenco is committed to delivering for a net zero world and stands proudly with other organisations supporting Net Zero Nuclear as we advance towards COP28.”

Dr Sama Leon, Director General of the World Nuclear Association said: “We are delighted to welcome Urenco as a partner for the Net Zero Nuclear initiative at COP28. Urenco's enrichment expertise and their internal company pledge to achieving net zero operations, showcases that the nuclear industry not only delivers 24/7 carbon free energy but is also committed to do its part to decarbonize the economy”.

For more information on Net Zero Nuclear visit: netzeronuclear.org

About Urenco

Urenco is an international supplier of uranium enrichment services, fuel cycle products and related solutions with sustainability at the core of its business. Operating in a pivotal area of the nuclear fuel supply chain for over 50 years, Urenco understands the importance of energy security and facilitates the reliable delivery of low carbon electricity generation for consumers around the world.

With its head office near London, UK, Urenco’s global presence ensures diversity and security of supply for customers through enrichment facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and the USA. Through its technology and the expertise of its people, the Urenco Group provides safe, cost effective and reliable services, operating within a framework of high environmental, social and governance standards, complementing international safeguards.

Urenco is making a positive contribution to global climate change goals through its core business and is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

It is committed to continued investment in the responsible management of nuclear materials; innovation activities with clear sustainability benefits, such as nuclear medicine, industrial efficiency and research; and nurturing the next generation of scientists and engineers.



Visit urenco.com

About the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Established by decree in December 2009 by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ENEC represents all aspects of the United Arab Emirates Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

ENEC’s flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is generating safe, clean and reliable 24/7 electricity for the United Arab Emirates, supporting the Nation’s social and economic growth and tackling climate change. As a result, the Barakah Plant is a sustainable powerhouse for the Nation, spearheading the United Arab Emirates’ Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative by leading the largest decarbonization effort in the UAE and Arab World. ENEC is exploring further opportunities through its R&D Roadmap, including advanced nuclear technologies such as Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology and clean hydrogen generation, as well as in related industries, such as space exploration, agriculture and medicine.

For more information, visit www.enec.gov.ae

Media Contact:

enec@fourcommunications.com

media@enec.gov.ae

About World Nuclear Association

World Nuclear Association is the international organisation that represents the global nuclear industry. Its mission is to promote a wider understanding of nuclear energy among key international influencers by producing authoritative information, developing common industry positions, and contributing to the energy debate, as well as to pave the way for expanding nuclear business.

For more information, visit www.world-nuclear.org

Media Contact:

press@world-nuclear.org