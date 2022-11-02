Nestlé Egypt participated in the first International Manufacturing Convention & Exhibition, which was held from 29th to 31st October, under the patronage of his Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, in the presence of a large number of companies and investors in various sectors.



Nestlé Egypt has been one of the largest international companies in Egypt for nearly three decades, during which it was able to provide about 3,000 direct job opportunities and 8,000 indirect job opportunities. The company has pumped about 3.5 billion Egyptian pounds worth of investments in Egypt in the last ten years.



Moataz El-Hout, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé Egypt, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, said that participating in this exhibition reflects Nestlé’s conviction in the importance of manufacturing in supporting development in Egypt, especially for the food industry where the total volume of investments in this sector is about 500 billion Egyptian pounds, and employs about seven million direct and indirect workers.



El- Hout added that the localization of manufacturing in Egypt is one of the important objectives of Egypt's Vision 2030, as the state provides various aspects to support the local industry and increase opportunities in this sector given that it plays a major role in achieving high growth rates. He also added that the Egyptian government is also keen on making continuous efforts to enhance this sector, provide local needs and open new markets for export.



Nestlé Egypt owns three factories, two factories in 6th of October City producing nearly 13 categories of including Waters, Coffee & Beverages, Ambient Dairy, Infant Nutrition, Culinary, Confectionery, Nestlé Health science, Breakfast Cereals, Pet food, Nestlé professional & Food Service, mainly serving the private market sector. And the Banha water factory where Nestlé produces Pure Life and Baraka bottled water, and has managed to achieve an export volume of about $50 million to Canada, Italy, England, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Australia, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and many African countries such as Senegal and Cameroon since 2020 until now.



Nestlé Egypt strives to minimize the environmental impact of its operations and adopts several initiatives to preserve the environment such as "DORNA" initiative, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and CID Consulting, a reverse credit system that incentivizes actors in the informal sector across the PET value chain. Another system has also been established to reduce energy consumption in the factories, which may lead to carbon dioxide (CO2) reduction, as it has been able to save 830 kilojoules of energy annually, equivalent to 30 tons of CO2 by switching to LED lighting. Nestlé Egypt also plans to switch to 100% renewable electricity by 2025 across all of its factories.