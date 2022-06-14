NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: NEOM today awarded drill and blast tunneling contracts for work on the region’s infrastructure, which is considered one of the world’s largest transportation and utility infrastructure projects, and it is an essential element in ensuring NEOM continues to meet its development schedule.

Two joint venture groups will undertake the project, which is separated by lower and upper geographies, with the first contract awarded to FCC Construction SA/China State Construction Engineering Corporation/Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting Company Joint Venture (FCC/CSCEC/SAJCO JV), and the second to Samsung C&T Corporation /Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd/Saudi Archirodon Company Ltd Joint Venture (SHAJV).

The tunnels work will provide over 28 kilometers in length and provide separate tunnels for high-speed and freight rail services – making the movement of people and goods faster, safer and easier.

The rock excavated as part of this tunneling project will be processed for subsequent reuse within the permanent concrete lining of the tunnels and other projects within NEOM to ensure minimal impact to natural landscapes.

Commenting on the contract awards, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “Today marks yet another significant milestone for NEOM. The sheer scope and scale of the tunneling work to be undertaken highlights the complexity and ambition of the project. We are moving forward to achieve NEOM’s vision of the new future, which has been established by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors. At NEOM, we are inspiring a new way of living, making seamless mobility possible, reducing emissions and protecting our environment. We are not only making a giant leap for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but we are also establishing a model for sustainable living around the world.”

NEOM is addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges. Global partners are joining hands with NEOM to pioneer solutions and breakthrough innovations.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in ground-breaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity - all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic growth.

This material is distributed by Teneo Strategy LLC on behalf of NEOM Company. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.