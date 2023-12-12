85% recognize food waste as a crucial national issue

77% express strong support for municipal collection of food waste, signalling a strong public appetite and readiness to actively segregate food waste

Earlier in 2022, ne'ma initiated the inaugural national behavior study, laying the foundation for the subsequent release of a whitepaper titled "25 Behavioral Solutions to Reduce Food Loss and Waste Across the Value Chain."

Dubai, United Arabic Emirates: At COP28, ne’ma the UAE National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, in collaboration with the Behavioral Science Group, disclosed the outcomes of its comprehensive nationwide household survey, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against food waste.

The survey, which saw participation from 6,083 residents, highlighted that there is an appetite to reduce food waste in the UAE - 85% of residents, a higher proportion of the population compared to other nations such as the UK, view food waste as a critical national concern, underscoring its significance as an obstacle in the way of bolstering national food security and addressing climate change. 67% of citizens and 55% of expatriates said they find it difficult to avoid food waste. Households find reducing food waste difficult because this shift involves many complex everyday behaviors.

The survey identified challenges such as impulsive shopping habits and a lack of awareness of key information on food packaging. Residents overwhelmingly endorsed a diverse set of solutions, with 77% expressing favor for the implementation of municipal food waste collection and 75% supporting food waste inspections of businesses. It also unveiled opportunities, such as collaboration with delivery apps and in-store interventions to reduce over-ordering.

Aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national food security priorities, ne'ma aims to halve food waste in the UAE by 2030, slashing the annual economic cost of food waste of around Dh6 billion.

Khuloud Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation, said, "We stand at the nexus of tradition and progress. Preserving food has been a key value in the UAE for generations, and it remains crucial amidst the risks posed by climate change. At COP28, ne'ma unveils insights that illuminate the path towards becoming a nation where no food is wasted. Through awareness, education, and collaboration among all stakeholders, we envision everyone playing a role in enabling the UAE to become a nation where no food is wasted."

"25 Behavioral Solutions to Reduce Food Loss and Waste Across the Value Chain" unveils evidence-based strategies, drawing on findings from the nationwide household survey. These include low-cost alternative solutions and interventions for various sectors including farming, retail, hospitality, and food services, among others. The whitepaper formulates a comprehensive approach by addressing prior insights into responsibilities and readiness for change, as revealed by the survey results. This holistic perspective guides the mission to instigate meaningful change, ensuring the proposed solutions align with the actual challenges and attitudes identified among residents.

ne'ma has announced the release of its whitepaper at COP28, and plans to engage the community through awareness campaigns, providing practical solutions to empower residents to order and shop more mindfully. Collaboration with key partners will focus on developing infrastructure solutions for separating food waste from general waste, contributing to effective measurement of food waste, exploring regulations that create a more enabling environment and educating the public on adopting more responsible sustainable practices.

Rasha Attar, Director of the Behavioral Science Group at the Office of Development Affairs, said “This National Household Food Waste Survey is a game-changer in understanding and addressing food waste at the household level, where 61% of food waste occurs. This survey offers critical data-driven insights into household consumption and waste to help ne’ma advance their strategy to halve food loss and waste by 2030. It underscores the importance of looking at problems through a behavioral lens, considering that changes in behavior could potentially reduce global emissions by 40-70% by 2050. Through this survey we, in partnership with ne’ma, developed a menu for action to reduce household food waste in the UAE.”

As COP28 shapes the global narrative on climate action, ne’ma stands at the forefront, inspiring change and forging a resilient food ecosystem for the UAE.

About ne’ma

ne’ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, reflects the vision of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his call for action to address over-consumption and building a UAE-wide social norm around responsible and sustainable consumption, bringing back UAE’s rooted traditional values of social responsibility and good stewardship of national resources.

ne’ma is a collaboration between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Emirates Foundation, that will promote and align shared action by key national stakeholders including government, private sector, NGOs and communities to address food loss and waste across the whole value chain, from production to consumption, covering farms, producers, distributors, retailers, restaurants and households with the aim to tackle current behaviors and attitudes to build new national social norms around responsible consumption that contribute to food loss and waste reduction

About the Behavioral Science Group

This work is the result of a flagship partnership with the UAE’s Behavioral Science Group (BSG), a specialized unit within the Office of Development Affairs. BSG combines behavioral science expertise with a deep understanding of local policy and context, to design and test practical and innovative solutions to a range of challenges.