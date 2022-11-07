Riyadh: The National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) signed today a cooperation agreement with Riyad Bank to establish a cooperation framework between the two parties. This stems from the banking sector being one of the most important strategic partners in the success of privatization and PPP (P&PPP).

The agreement was signed by both NCP CEO, Mohannad Basodan and Riyad Bank CEO, Tariq Alsadhan. NCP clarified that this agreement with Riyad Bank will contribute to motivating the bank's corporate clients to invest in P&PPP projects in Saudi Arabia. This is among NCP's efforts to enable banks to support P&PPP in providing financing and advisory services to major stakeholders which will also have a positive impact on attracting local and international investments.

NCP also pointed this agreement revolves around enhancing opportunities in P&PPP for local and international investors by participating in market soundings and financial advisory, in addition to local and international marketing, organizing investor events, training, and capability building. This agreement complements NCPs role in the success of offering P&PPP opportunities to the private sector in the 17 sectors targeted for privatization.

