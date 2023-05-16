ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and Presight (ADX: PRESIGHT), a G42 company and the region’s leader in big data analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance UAE’s management of any crisis and emergency situation using big data analytics powered by AI.

The MoU ceremony took place at the Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 (CEMS), which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser.

Presight will work closely with the NCEMA to create a state-of-the-art AI platform for the emergency and crisis management ecosystem that serves the emergency management community such as, but not limited to, police departments, civil defense, and emergency medical services. It will empower authorities with critical information, personalized alerts, and actionable recommendations, making it a vital tool for proactive emergency preparedness. In addition, the platform enables the emergency and crisis management community to ensure readiness, achieve prevention, and finally recover according to the comprehensive concept of emergency and crisis management.

The platform will provide a single window of operations for all NCEMA centers in the UAE, starting with Abu Dhabi and thereafter expanding to other emirates in stages. It also supports other operations centers of the member agencies in the emergency and crisis management community.

On this occasion, H.E. Ali Rashed AlNedyadi Director General of NCEMA commended the importance of this agreement, saying: “We in the UAE through our national competent entities in the Emergency and Crisis Management Community put human development and future foresight at the utmost of our priorities, such developments are not possible without implementing state-of-the-art techniques such as AI which are becoming evidently vital. Today’s agreement marks a futuristic approach in Emergency and Crisis Management. The world had noticed that we live in a period of volatility and various challenges, such partnerships in emergency management assure that we become prepared for all scenarios not just today but for tomorrow as well.

Also added H.E. Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, that developing a fully featured and integrated national crises and disasters technological platform creates opportunities and empower the efforts of the emergency, crisis and disaster management community by using the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data to make data exchange and applications’ usage secure, and compliant according to governance standards and policies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, said, "We are thrilled to work with NCEMA to enhance crisis and emergency management in the UAE. Our platform will provide a comprehensive solution for the authorities, and we are confident that it will positively enhance the safety and security of the country."

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.

About NCEMA

NCEMA was established on May 14, 2007, as part of the hieratical structure of The Supreme Council for National Security of the UAE, NCEMA is considered to be the national standing body responsible for establishing, regulating, and coordinating all standards related to emergency, crisis, and disaster management. NCEMA is also responsible for developing national unified plans for various emergency scenarios.

NCEMA oversees the development of response capabilities by proposing and coordinating programs among stakeholders at the local and national levels. NCEMA also coordinates the roles of the concerned governmental parties in the event of an emergency, crisis, or disaster. It engages in the preparation and coordination of essential emergency plans for vital facilities and infrastructure and follows up on their implementation in coordination with the concerned governmental authorities.

NCEMA conducts the necessary studies and research through a dedicated center for information and resources related to emergency, crises and disasters, predicting their occurrence and how to manage them with the concerned authorities.

