Muscat – Dedicated to providing an unparalleled banking experience, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) presents Sadara Priority Banking, a premium service specifically curated to address the financial requirements of an exclusive clientele. Sadara Priority Banking offers customers a wide range of products and services designed to optimise their financial management and streamline their valuable time.

Commenting on the product, Ali Mustafa Al Lawati, AGM – Head of Private Banking and Segments at NBO, said: "Sadara Priority Banking represents our commitment to delivering tailored financial solutions that recognise the distinct financial goals and aspirations of our valued customers. From personalised assistance and preferential rates to exclusive travel benefits and a commitment to your financial goals, Sadara Priority Banking is customised to enhance your economic well-being and lifestyle needs. At NBO, we are dedicated to elevating your banking experience and keen on providing unparalleled convenience with customer-centric products.”

Sadara Priority Banking serves individuals who either earn a salary of OMR 3,000 and above per month or maintain a deposit of at least OMR 30,000. Additionally, it encompasses individuals with an investment portfolio exceeding OMR 30,000 or committing a minimum of OMR 700 monthly in NBO's Systematic Investment Plan, or those who have a loan of at least OMR 200,000 from NBO.

Key features of Sadara Priority Banking comprise easy access to a resolute personal relationship manager, providing bespoke assistance for financial needs. It also incorporates seamless digital banking access through the NBO app and Internet banking, ensuring secure and convenient transactions. Additionally, customers benefit from custom-made investment opportunities, receiving guidance from a resolute wealth adviser who recommends personalized investment strategies.

Customers also have the privilege of enjoying preferential rates on bank charges, telex fees, and foreign exchange rates, and gain access to a suite of insurance and brokerage services. Furthermore, they receive a Signature Credit Card, entailing benefits such as 1% cashback on transactions, annual airport lounge accesses, multi-trip travel insurance, medical and travel assistance, along with exclusive discounts on hotels, travel booking portals, and car rentals and various other offers through the Xperience app with the Entertainer.

Customers can also enjoy exclusive rewards such as reserved parking at most NBO branches for added comfort. Moreover, Sadara Priority Banking provides a complimentary chauffeur service to and from Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport (application available online).

NBO is dedicated to enhancing the banking journey for Sadara Priority Banking customers with privileged benefits and individualised services that align with their personal financial goals.

Comprehensive details regarding NBO’s array of accounts, products, and exclusive offers are readily accessible at www.nbo.om, available through direct communication with the NBO Call Centre 24770000 or via the user-friendly NBO Mobile App.