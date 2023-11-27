Muscat – Committed to creating a seamless banking experience for its customers, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has recently celebrated the official opening of its new branch in the center of Ibra. The reimagined branch marks a significant step in NBO’s journey and endeavor to elevate its banking services. With its focus on customer-centricity and digital transformation, NBO is committed to unlock opportunities for its customers, empowering individuals, and businesses to achieve their financial aspirations.

Tariq Atiq, General Manager and Chief Retail and Digital Banking Officer at National Bank of Oman, said “As a customer-centric organisation, the starting point for the design of our branches has always been the customer journey. We continuously aim to make banking more accessible to people across all different demographics in Oman and meet their ever-changing needs. Our centrally located and redesigned branch in Ibra will provide our customer base in that area with a valuable banking experience, integrating physical with digital services.”

The branch's spacious and inviting layout fosters a welcoming atmosphere, while its digital corner empower customers to take control of their financial transactions seamlessly. Operating 24/7, this digital corner includes a range of services such as ATMs, Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs), and Multipurpose Kiosk catering to both NBO and non-NBO customers. The branch also features a dedicated Sadara Centre, an exclusive service tailored for NBO’s Priority Banking customers. This specialised area will offer personalised assistance and a host of premium banking services, ensuring an unparalleled banking experience.

As a digital pioneer, NBO has various innovative services and smart solutions that are designed to efficiently support its customers in planning and managing their financial lives. More details about NBO’s branches and range of products and services are available at www.nbo.om, by contacting the Call Centre on 24770000 or by visiting any of NBO branches located across Oman.