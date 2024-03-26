MUSCAT – In a bid to encourage the spirit of generosity and communal sharing throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, National Bank of Oman (NBO) Muzn Islamic Banking has introduced its exclusive Ramadan Deposit Offer. Under the 'Earn More to Give More' campaign, the Ramadan Deposit Offer features a diverse array of Sharia-compliant deposit products designed to empower individuals to strengthen their financial standing while fulfilling their religious obligations. This initiative reflects Muzn Islamic Banking’s unwavering commitment to providing impactful and ethical financial solutions during the holy month.

Salima Al Marzoqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO Muzn Islamic Banking, said: “Inspiring prosperity with a purpose, our Ramadan Deposit Offer at NBO Muzn Islamic Banking not only elevates financial well-being but also resonates with the spirit of giving. Beyond financial gains, these exclusive deposit products offer a unique opportunity for our clients to create a positive social impact, reinforcing a sense of community and generosity. By choosing our 'Earn More to Give More' campaign, customers not only enhance their own financial standing but also play an integral role in supporting noble causes, embodying the true essence of Ramadan."

The 'Earn More to Give More' campaign, commencing from the first day of Ramadan, brings forth a range of exclusive offerings designed to empower Muzn Islamic Banking’s valued customers. These include the Kids Wakala Account, featuring a competitive expected rate of 3.5%, the Flexi Wakala Savings Account offering a substantial expected return up to 3%, and the Structured Deposit providing an opportunity to benefit from expected rates up to 5.75%. Additionally, the Muzn Investment SIP offers a flexible investment option, encouraging clients to make the most of their financial resources during this auspicious month.

This special offer empowers individuals to enhance their financial situation through competitive Sharia-compliant deposit products, while also encouraging customers to amplify their earnings and contribute generously fostering a dual benefit of personal financial growth and community support.

NBO Muzn Islamic Banking is a pioneering Islamic banking institution committed to providing innovative and Sharia-compliant financial solutions. For more information on the exclusive Ramadan Deposit Offer and its benefits, please visit www.muzn.om, contact our customer service at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO Muzn Islamic Muzn App.