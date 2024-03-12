National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) revealed its annual ‘Doing Good Deeds’ program during the Holy month of Ramadan. For more than 30 years, the program comprises a series of activities and events aimed at encouraging community engagement and solidarity and charity in Kuwait.

NBK’s Head of Corporate Communications, Manal Al Mattar, said that NBK’s “Do Good Deeds in Ramadan” philanthropic drive, initiated by NBK since more than three decades, is leveraging interactive approaches this year.

The program comprised a series of activities and initiatives aimed at encouraging community engagement and solidarity in Kuwait. “NBK hopes to encourage a greater sense of responsibility during the holy month”, Al Mattar noted.

NBK Ramadan Social Program 2024 includes distribution of Iftar meals via special convoys that will tour round different areas in the country.

NBK staff volunteers have already finalized all necessary arrangements for Ramadan. NBK staff volunteers will manage and supervise the distribution process and tours arrangements.

Dates and water will be offered to fasters at the iftar time. NBK volunteers from different branches will be distributing the boxes of dates and water to fasters to avoid traffic accidents during iftar.

NBK will be launching a group of fun activities throughout the holy month including

Dama and tennis Tournaments in addition to organizing During Gergean events for children.

NBK and Omniya will collaborate during Ramadan to collect empty plastic bottles in different mosques in Kuwait city. This initiative will save hundreds of cubic meters in Kuwait’s landfills and save the environment knowing that plastic takes hundred years to degrade in landfills.

NBK volunteers along with the Kuwait Fire Force team will distribute safety kit that included a fire extinguisher, fire alarm and first aid support ensuring that they adhere to regulations for safety.