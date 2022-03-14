Al-Sager: We adopt a rigorous approach in embedding ESG practices at the heart of our business

The new Headquarters’ LEED Gold certification reflects the Bank’s commitment to placing environmental considerations as a top priority in our future agenda.

We strongly support the global trend of transitioning to low carbon economy and mitigating the risks of climate change

NBK Headquarters is the first LEED Gold-certified building in Kuwait under the LEED v2009

The Bank joined leading institutions around the world in adopting green building and sustainability practices

The certification demonstrates NBK’s commitment in embracing the highest ESG standards and redefining the concept of building construction in Kuwait

The iconic National Bank of Kuwait Headquarters, Kuwait has made a new achievement by obtaining the LEED v2009 for New Construction Gold-certified status from U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

National Bank of Kuwait Headquarters is the first LEED Gold-certified building in Kuwait under the LEED v2009 Certificate for Building Design and Construction granted by USGBC. It also ranks as the third largest building to receive this certificate in the MENA region, and among the top 2% of the world’s largest buildings in this category.

NBK’s building achieved the Gold-certified status with a total score of 67 points, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to adopt the highest sustainability standards and its strides to reduce its environmental footprint by creating this exemplary model for construction in Kuwait.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world incorporating seven areas of concentration: Sustainable Sites, Water Efficiency, Energy and Atmosphere, Materials and Resources, Indoor Environmental Quality, Innovation in Design Process and Regional Priority.

On this occasion, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait said: “By receiving this prestigious certificate, NBK demonstrates the progress it is making in achieving the strategic pillars of sustainability.”

Al-Sager mentioned that NBK has set specific goals for sustainable business and formulated standards at the bank level including a pivotal role for climate protection in the future business model. In this context, the new building’s receiving of this certificate reflects the Bank’s commitment to placing environmental protection as a top priority at the heart of its future agenda.

In line with its CSR commitments, NBK supports the global trend of transitioning to low-carbon economy and mitigating the risks of climate change, he added.

Al-Sager noted that NBK strives to develop its ESG practices to become one of the key considerations in developing long-term strategies.

In recognition of its strides in this regard over the past years, NBK was consistently awarded the highest ratings under the global ESG indices, he stated.

The LEED Gold certificate was the fruit of dedicated efforts and strenuous work for months to make this achievement, which came after a series of evaluations and tests. In this phase, it was focused on the building’s various characteristics, innovation in design and other technical aspects, after which the Bank succeeded in joining the list of leading institutions and projects around the world incorporating the principle of green building and sustainable practices in its business, with a view to improve the lives of people and communities.

LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-effective green buildings, with positive impacts on environment, by reducing carbon emissions, as well as health risks, by reducing diseases resulting from air pollution, thanks to the use of innovative ventilation systems, designs that reduce water and electricity consumption, recycling, and creating an atmosphere that drives better performance for employees working in LEED-certified buildings.

Caring for the environment is a vital priority for NBK, in conjunction with its commitment to environmental responsibility by actively measuring and assessing the environmental impacts of our business, and managing its operations to reduce water and energy consumption, recycling of materials, and focusing on reducing GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions.

In line with its strides to embrace modern architecture of green buildings, NBK designed its headquarters in a way that ensures harmony with the surrounding environment and reduces any negative environmental impact by using low-emission materials, including the paints, coatings and adhesives, in addition to a construction and building operations waste segregation and management system, and 20% of all materials used are with recycled content.

The new headquarters also features a large open area of 60% of the land footprint and 100% energy-saving light-emitting diode (LED) lighting system.

The building also incorporates vertical shielding fins that plays structural, architectural as well as energy performance role, thermal energy storage; chilling ice overnight for use in the tower’s air conditioning during the day, as well as energy-efficient under-floor air conditioning on all floors that improves both thermal comfort as well as air quality for occupants.

Other green characteristics of the building include grey water recycling system used to offset around 60% of potable water demand for WC flushing, and use of zero ODP and very low GWP refrigerants for HVAC systems to prevent ozone-damaging and reduce Global warming impacts.

The building embodies a rich past and an ambitious future, as reflected in the innovative, environment-friendly design and engineering, as well as world-class specifications, demonstrating the Bank’s prestigious position on the local and regional banking arenas.

The artfully designed building soaring for 300 meters, divided into 63 floors, with a total area of 1.22 million sq.ft., has become one of the new landmarks of the financial district in the heart of Kuwait City.

It is worth mentioning that USGBC measures performance and set the standards that encourage continuous improvement and commitment to promoting sustainability and economic prosperity. Cities and communities that achieve LEED certification reduce carbon emissions and create a healthy environment and strive to improve the lives of their people.

National Bank of Kuwait places ESG as a core principle in its business, continuing its responsible role in supporting the global trend for transition to low-carbon economy, with special focus on assessing the direct and indirect environmental impact of our operations, especially as the risks of climate change continue to emerge.

