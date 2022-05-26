Reflecting its unique strategy to provide the best training and career development opportunities to increase staff efficiency

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) welcomed the 9th cohort of trainees in the “Moody’s Credit Curriculum Program”, which was designed and organized in partnership with Moody’s Analytics, with a view to increase the efficiency of the bank’s employees.

The new trainees were welcomed in a ceremony attended by Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, Deputy CEO of National Bank of Kuwait – Kuwait, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources, Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, GM- Consumer Banking Group, and Mr. Ahmed Bourisly, GM – Corporate Banking Group, as well as executive managers and officials from Training and Development Department.

The program will be provided over a period of two months, and will cover a variety of topics mainly including: Introduction to banking services and financial analysis, comprehensive introduction of risk management and structuring of banking institutions, key challenges in credit and financing, analysis of corporate cash flows forecasts, as well as the solutions adopted by the departments in banks and banking institutions.

It also highlights the basics of managing relationships with customers and ways to develop communication skills with them to reach balanced discussions with business owners to identify their needs and develop financial ideas.

The program will host 24 trainees from Corporate Banking Group, Consumer Banking Group, Risk Management, International Banking and other relevant divisions.

The training partnership extending for 6 years with Moody’s Analytics is a concrete embodiment of NBK’s strategy to upgrade its human capital, by providing them with the best training programs.

NBK gives paramount importance to upgrading its human capital by providing a unique training and development environment, which contributes to enhancing their skills and supporting them in building a professional career path that ultimately helps improve the quality of the various types of banking services provided by the bank across the different markets where it operates.

NBK regards its employees as its most valuable resource, and therefore invests heavily in developing their talents and help them build their career in the bank. It also believes that maintaining success depends on the quality of the human factor, which is a key part of the bank’s strategy and ambitious plans towards achieving a sustainable future.

