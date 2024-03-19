National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to promote financial awareness and inclusion among all segments of society. In this context, the bank continues to intensify efforts to promote the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in collaboration with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

During this month, the bank intensified awareness material on all its social media platforms with the aim of increasing public awareness of various misleading fraud techniques to steal customers’ banking information.

In this regard, NBK highlights the various evolving fraud techniques, especially unexpected offers promising high profits, which may seem attractive to some investors or retirees due to the high fixed income they provide compared to traditional investments that do not provide the same.

NBK warned of such unverified ads that may impersonate well-known companies and banks aiming to trick victims using various professional fraud schemes to steal their money, including offering fictitious or worthless investment opportunities, unlicensed financial investments like forex trading and investments promising exaggeratedly high returns.

Therefore, NBK drew customers’ attention to the necessity of choosing their investments very carefully, paying attention to all details such as the people with whom they invest their money, as well as consulting third parties like licensed brokers or financial advisors before taking the investment decision, to ensure avoiding falling victim to fraud.

The bank advised customers to adhere to banks’ guidelines and the Central Bank’s circulations on how to steer clear of the risks of fraudulent messages, fake ads, hacking of banking apps, advising customers to beware of suspicious transactions. It also called them to follow security tips and to refrain from sharing banking information with any person, as well as to take all other precautions to protect their passwords/PINs.

NBK always employs innovative methods to promote financial literacy among large segments of the public, thus maximizing the exposure of this campaign’s messages. It also harnesses its tremendous capabilities in communicating with customers including its digital channels, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to serve the same end.

The bank makes consistent efforts to educate customers, regarding this as a crucial part of its strategy. To this end, it always uses all communication channels to advise them to keep their passwords/PINs and financial/personal account information strictly confidential, and not to share them with anyone impersonating a bank employee.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their experience in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.

As a leading financial institution in Kuwait and across the region, NBK firmly observes its responsibilities towards the communities it serves. It is always taking the initiative to provide all necessary support to important and strategic campaigns, like the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, which serve the interests of the national economy and society at large.