NBK’s social media accounts publish awareness messages for followers about fraud schemes and protection tips

Reflecting its keenness to promote financial culture and raise awareness among the different segments of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has launched an awareness campaign for customers about the different fraud schemes and protection tips. The campaign emphasizes that the best way to maintain account confidentiality is not to reveal the OTP, which is highly confidential information that may not be shared with anyone.

The campaign comes as part of NBK’s ongoing intensified support of the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

NBK uses its social media accounts and all digital channels to urge customers and followers not to share their OTP with anyone, accentuating that the bank will not ask customers to share their OTP.

NBK is keen to warn customers against the risks of different fraud schemes by posting written and graphic messages on its digital channels, as well as re-posting the Central Bank’s related messages to increase customers’ awareness about how to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

These awareness messages reaffirm that the bank will never ask customers for their personal information via e-mail, SMS or phone calls, warning them against responding to messages representing fraudulent attempts to obtain their banking information to steal their money or data.

Launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with local banks and KBA, the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign is the largest across the GCC region that aims to raise banking and financial awareness among banks’ customers, by covering a variety of highly important topics.

NBK is a key supporter and partner in all Central bank of Kuwait’s initiatives and campaigns aiming to raise financial and banking awareness among all segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait and the region, NBK frequently organizes different activities that help raise awareness about all topics related to the banking sector. It also organizes a wide range of activities and training courses on combating fraud and financial crime.