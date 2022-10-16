Al-Kooheji: We are pursuing our historical role in attracting, recruiting and upskilling national talent to prepare future leaders

Reflecting its belief in the importance of supporting and qualifying young national talent to navigate their way into the labor market as well as offering them suitable job opportunities in the banking sector, National bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated as a Platinum Sponsor in the career fair organized by the Australian University (AU) at its headquarters in Mushrif Area.

The Fair held over two days on 16th and 17th October aims to build direct communication channels between private sector employers and job seekers, to provide suitable job opportunities for fresh graduates.

NBK continues to sponsor career fairs that aim to pave the way for national fresh graduates to shape their careers, as part of the endeavors to consolidate its leading position as the most socially responsible financial institution in Kuwait.

Speaking on this, Gadeer Al-Kooheji, Head of Talent Acquisition, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “Career fairs offer a great opportunity for fresh graduates to learn about the suitable career opportunities that meet their expectations and ambitions. At the same time, they serve as a key platform for NBK to have a closer look at national talent to attract them to its professional team.”

“In line with our firm belief, we will are pursuing our historical role and CSR commitment to attract, recruit and upskill national talent to prepare qualified future leaders. This reflects our mission and values that we have maintained over the long past years,” she added.

Al-Kooheji noted that NBK is a key supporter of all initiatives and events aiming to unleash the potentials of the ambitious Kuwaiti youth, as part of its endeavors to spread the culture of working in the private sector among the Kuwaiti youth and attract qualified individuals to the banking sector.

NBK’s Recruitment strategy is to attract, develop and upskill high-caliber talent through the best-in-class programs, in order to enable them to build a thriving career allowing them to assume leading positions in the bank in the future. This makes NBK the employer of choice in the private sector for Kuwaiti fresh graduates, she explained.

NBK’s efforts in attracting national talent go in line with the goals of Kuwait 2035 Vision by increasing national labor ratio in the banking sector as well as supporting the national economy.

-Ends-