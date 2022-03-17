As part of its continuous efforts to support young national talent and provide them with suitable job opportunities, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated in the 2nd annual Kuwait Technical College (K-Tech) Career Fair held over two days on March 15 and 16.

NBK’s participation in the Fair is in line with its belief in the importance of supporting the youth from students and fresh graduates and offering them suitable job opportunities in a key sector like the banking and financial sector. This comes within NBK’s consistent participation in the events providing support to promising national talent in Kuwait.

On this occasion, Mubarak Al-Enezi, Recruitment Manager at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “These fairs offer a great opportunity for fresh graduates to learn about the suitable career opportunities that meet their expectations and ambitions, as they provide them with relevant and engaging work environment that, at the same time, helps them develop their skills and capabilities. They also represent an important platform for NBK to have a closer look at national talents to solicit to its professional team.”

Al-Enezi noted that NBK’s booth at the Fair witnessed a noticeable turnout from the participants, as Group Human Resources staff provided answers to all inquiries raised by the students who filled out the job applications for available vacancies.

The selection of human cadres to join NBK’s different departments is based on their qualifications and capabilities in order to maximize the benefit from the energies of those young talents, he added.

Al-Enezi explained that graduates are an important source of talents for the Bank to solicit as they will contribute to its change agenda and the remarkable transformation with their energies and capabilities when they receive the proper guidance. On the other hand, the Bank provides a unique training and development environment to enhance the skills of its employees and build their professional career.

NBK is committed to provide training programs for young Kuwaiti fresh graduates and students, to equip them with the expertise, professional knowledge, and on-job training, as professional preparation for them to navigate their way into the labor market, manifesting NBK’s role as one of the biggest supporters of the youth among local private sector institutions.

NBK’s efforts in soliciting national talent go in line with its development and training plans aimed to invest in national cadres and prepare a promising banking generation. It is also keen to offer a series of training courses and professional academic programs, being one of the leading banking institutions in Kuwait in organizing training programs for the youth.

