Al AbdulJaleel: This trip with LOYAC comes in line with NBK’s strategy focusing on integrating the UN SDGs into our social programs.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and LOYAC concluded four environmental local trips to Sulaibiya and Al Wafra. The four trips go with the UNSDGs goal 15 life on land and in line with NBK’s Strategy focusing on integrating the UN SDGs into its social programs. In addition to an intensive two weeks of internship of daily learning and application in permaculture at different locations in Kuwait.

NBK’s support to LOYAC’s trips comes as part of the bank strategic partnership with the organization.

74 volunteers from different backgrounds ages between 14 and 28 participated in these trips which were designed to introduce regenerative farming principles, explore techniques for maintaining healthy soil; practice cover cropping & mulching techniques; demonstrating composting; introducing crop rotation; creating Swales & learning about keyline designs; in addition to the importance of companion planting.

This support reflects NBK’s commitment to its social responsibility as well as the vital role it plays in supporting students, youths and self-building initiatives in Kuwait.

“Sulaibiya and Al Wafra field trips were truly an inspiring environmental learning experience that added profound value to the young people involved”, said Joanne Al Abduljaleel, NBK Public Relations Manager. “This is not the first-time we go with Loyacers in field trips. We were happy to join Loyacers in lots of inspiring cultural trips around Asia and Africa. This time , we had the chance to know better our local farms and actively participate in sustainable agriculture and permaculture activities, including planting, maintaining farms and greenhouses, and applying permaculture principles”.

“NBK always strives to empower Kuwaiti youth to realize their potentials, build their personalities and motivates their ambition. These agricultural trips with LOYAC comes in line with our strategy to invest in our society,” Al Abduljaleel added.

Throughout the program, Loyacers had practical training in agriculture with the aim of achieving advanced skills in the field that will allow the trainee to find job opportunities in existing and expected agricultural initiatives and projects..

LOYAC is a nonprofit organization that runs several programs for the youth to develop their professional skills, enhance their personal growth and help them find their sense of purpose by extending themselves to others.